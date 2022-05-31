Colorado milk bank sees overwhelming support during formula shortage

ARVADA Co. (KRDO) - Colorado's only milk bank, Mothers' Milk Bank in Arvada, says it has been overwhelmed with support from mothers throughout the state looking to donate breast milk during the nationwide formula shortage.

Mothers' Milk Bank is a nonprofit organization that accepts, tests, and pasteurizes milk donations from moms who have more supply than their own baby needs.

That milk is then distributed to hospitals around the state, as well as the community.

"It has been very hectic with the formula shortage," said Rebecca Heinrich, Director of the Milk Bank at Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation. "We have gotten a lot of increased attention as to what can the milk bank do for the community in this time of need? We have tried to step up to meet some demand, and in response to that, the community has really come together in a wonderful way to help us supply more milk to the community as much as best we can. So that's been really fantastic."

The milk bank is still trying to calculate statistics on just how many people have reached out to help, but says the increase has been felt across the organization.

"I will say that our donor relations team typically has a few screenings a day of maybe 8 to 10, and right now they're booked solid all week," said Heinrich. "So they've got appointments full every day, which is absolutely wonderful. I think the amount of milk going out the door, so pasteurized processed milk that's ready to go, we're up about 10 percent week over week and I expect probably about that much again this week. So it will it will continue to grow and until the formula shortage eases, I expect that to maintain."

While Mothers' Milk Bank is doing what it can to help moms in the community in need, hospitals always take priority.

"About 85 to 90 percent of our milk does go to hospitals," said Heinrich. "The milk is devoted to neonatal intensive care units (NICU). We want to make sure that the most fragile infants who need the nutrition the most are the ones who have first access. Some of our biggest customers are the hospitals in Colorado Springs: Saint Francis, Memorial, Children's. We do want to make sure that those facilities have an ample supply of milk so that they can send parents home with a few bottles."

"Truly, being a donor for the Mothers' Milk Bank is saving a life," said Marci Holguin, Educator Instructor III at St. Francis Hospital. "It helps all the babies, particularly babies that are very fragile in our NICU. The breast milk actually coats their whole digestive tract, so it's helping to keep them from having digestive tract issues which can be really serious in a baby that is fragile. It also helps them with antibodies, so it increases their immune system and helps them to thrive. I think that's a big deal, being a hero and saving a baby's life."

As the only milk bank in Colorado, and one of the larger ones in the United States, the nonprofit even supplies milk to hospitals in need outside of the state.

"We have a responsibility to make sure that states that don't have a milk bank have access to donor human milk," said Heinrich. "We accept donors from almost anywhere, and we will ship milk almost anywhere."

Despite a recent influx in interest due to the formula shortage, the milk bank has actually been around for almost 40 years.

"Most of our donors are younger than our Milk Bank, which is an amazing place to be," said Heinrich. "The milk bank has a strong track record of safety, of making sure that our community and the hospitals have what they need. At the same time, it's important that we continue to spread the word and share the knowledge. It would be wonderful if it was as well known as blood donation."

Despite a hectic few weeks during the formula shortage, Mothers' Milk Bank says they're grateful for the support.

"We have seen a wonderful influx of donor moms and honestly, the sense of altruism that has really come in from the pandemic has continued throughout this," said Heinrich. "I think there's been a general recognition of people wanting to help people in difficult times. With the formula shortage on top of everything else that's plaguing the community right now, I think that parents are recognizing that this is a way that they can help, and we are absolutely grateful for it."

Mothers' Milk Bank is a part of the Rocky Mountain Children's Health Foundation .

If you are interested in learning more, making a milk or monetary donation, or receiving a milk donation: click here .

You can also call 303-869-1888 to chat with the team about your needs, and figure out how much milk is available.

St. Francis Medical Center also has a 24 hour breastfeeding hotline for any moms in the community, not just those who deliver at their hospital.

The hotline, which can answer a mom's questions about breastfeeding, and provides other information, can be reached at 719-571-3018.

