Cardinals Sign Former Chiefs RB Darrel Williams

The Arizona Cardinals added to their backfield depth by signing 27-year-old Darrel Williams.

The Arizona Cardinals added to their running back depth on Tuesday by signing Darrel Williams to a one-year deal, the team announced.

Williams gained 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season, his fourth with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He adds more experience to Arizona's backfield with James Conner, who signed a three-year deal to stick around earlier this offseason.

The position group also includes 2020 seventh-round pick Eno Benjamin, 2020 undrafted free agent Jonathan Ward, 2022 sixth-rounder Keaontay Ingram, and 2022 undrafted rookies Ronnie Rivers and T.J. Pledger. Jaylen Samuels, who was signed after the end of the 2021 regular season, will be officially waived on Wednesday.

Williams, 27, went undrafted out of Louisiana State in 2018. He gained 664 scrimmage yards over his first three NFL seasons before breaking out with a bigger role last year.

Williams is 5-foot-11, 219 pounds and brings a bit more size and physicality than former Cardinal Chase Edmonds — albeit, not quite the same speed — while providing a foil to the 233-pound Conner.

Williams was a threat out of the backfield as a receiver last season, catching 47 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns. He finished 11th among running backs in receptions and sixth in receiving yards in 2021.

He had nine grabs for 101 yards in one game last season, a 41-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.

“I could do everything you need me to do as a running back,” Williams said in a press conference last season. “Whether that’s catching, whether that’s blocking, whether that’s running . . . these hands, they work.”

Williams started seven games in 2021, although he played only 10 offensive snaps in the playoffs.