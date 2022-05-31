ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

Traffic Advisories - Mill Road, Absecon

 2 days ago

On Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday, June 2, a detour will be in effect on Mill Road in Absecon, between Ohio Avenue and California Avenue, 7...

987thecoast.com

ROUTE 47 LANE CLOSURES BEGIN THURSDAY IN MILLVILLE AREA

State officials have announced some lane closures on portions of Route 47 in the Millville area, starting Thursday. The lanes will be closed so a culvert and sidewalk can be repaired. Traffic will be detoured in the immediate project area.
thenjsentinel.com

FRANKLINVILLE MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ACCIDENT WITH UNLICENSED MOTORIST

Press Release from Middle Township Police Department. On Sunday, May 29th at approximately 4:23 p.m. the Middle Township Police Department. responded to the Dias Creek section of Middle Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a. motor cycle and a passenger vehicle on Route 47 (Delsea Drive)...
FRANKLINVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Overturns, Shuts Down Route 46 In Morris County

A dump truck overturned and shut down Route 46 in Morris County, authorities said. The truck overturned near Quenby Mtn. Road and Pequest Fish Hatchery during the afternoon on Wednesday, June 1, the Mountain Lake Fire Company said. A photo from the scene shows a load of dirt or sand...
City
Absecon, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Ewing Police Investigating Fatal Crash On Lower Ferry Road

EWING TWP, N.J. (PBN) Ewing Police and the Mercer County prosecutor’s office crash investigation team are investigating a crash that left at least one person dead early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Lower Ferry Road and Stuyvesant Ave after crashing through a fence at the school for the Deaf.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Single Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 13 in the New Castle area early this morning. On June 1, 2022, at approximately 2:09 a.m., a 2017 Honda Pilot pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling southbound on Route 13 south of Interstate 295. The operator a 65-year-old male of Seaford, DE fell asleep at the wheel and drifted out of the right lane of travel and into the right shoulder. The right front tire struck a raised curb in the 500 block of North DuPont Highway for first impact. Following that impact, the Honda rotated counterclockwise until its passenger side struck a large steel support for an overhead roadway sign. The second impact caused the Honda to rotate clockwise in a northerly direction, eventually rolling over into its roof. The Honda slid a short distance on its roof before coming to rest partially within the right shoulder and right lane of travel.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Traffic
CBS Philly

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Glenolden Leaves Police Officer Injured

GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) — A police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. at MacDade Boulevard and South Avenue in Glenolden. Three vehicles were involved. Police say the officer became trapped and had to be freed from the wreckage. There’s no word on her condition. No one else was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
GLENOLDEN, PA
Daily Voice

'All Hands' Called To Serious Fire In Camden County (DEVELOPING)

A serious fire broke out in a two-story home in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. "All hands" were called to the blaze at 1300 Park Blvd. in Camden at about 4:30 p.m., initial reports said. The fire was quickly being brought under control. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
987thecoast.com

STATE POLICE LOOKING FOR OWNERS OF GOODS STOLEN FROM DENNIS TOWNSHIP

New Jersey State Police are looking for the owners of goods that were stolen from properties in the Ocean View section of Dennis Township. Police say they are continuing to investigate several burglaries in the area of Woodbine-Oceanview Road, Route 9, and Corsons Tavern Road. Residents are being asked to check their property and vehicles for any missing valuables.
OCEAN VIEW, NJ
Centre Daily

Woman sitting by beach dies after car crashes into bench, lands in ocean, NJ cops say

A 75-year-old woman died after a car crashed into the bench she was sitting on by the beach before it landed in the ocean, according to authorities in New Jersey. The Hyundai driver first slammed into another car before hitting the bench over Memorial Day weekend in the North Cape May section of Lower Township on May 29, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The man was possibly experiencing a “medical emergency” before the incident.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ

