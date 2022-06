The short answer is "yes." The long answer needs to consider details related to where, when, how and why. Being out in the middle of nowhere is a familiar feeling to anyone that fishes for a living. The sound of the open water can be as alluring as it is calming, enabling you to transport yourself into a totally different world. It’s a world that exposes you to the wonders of nature that surround you, allowing you to interact with the setting in a way few others will ever be able to experience.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO