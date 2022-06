POULSBO, Wash. - Kitsap County rescue crews are working to save a man who went over a seaside embankment in Poulsbo, chasing after his dog who fell from the same bluff. According to Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue, a married couple’s dog went over the embankment near NE Passage View Ln, and the two rushed after it. Both fell down the slope and could not get back up.

