When his family moved to Russellville eight years ago, Kiah Derrick found himself in the role of the 'new kid' in town. So when the 2022 Russellville High School Valedictorian says one of the best things about his hometown is how people are so accepting, welcoming and kind to new residents, Derrick knows what he's talking about.

RUSSELLVILLE, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO