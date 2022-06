Florida football will be hosting a crop of recruits this coming weekend as new head coach Billy Napier and his staff continue to push forward into the next era of the gridiron Gators. The staff has been out on the hunt for the top prep prospects in the nation all spring and now turn their attention to the summer months, in which the Swamp will play host to a myriad of high school prospects in hopes of luring them to the Orange and Blue.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO