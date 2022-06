Minnesota Lynx rookie Evina Westbrook is thankful for a second chance. The former Tennessee and UCONN standout was a 2022 WNBA draft pick by her hometown team, the Seattle Storm, in April. In the preseason, Westbrook was waived, as many WNBA players are with a limited amount of money and 144 roster spots available around the league. On May 12, she signed with the Minnesota Lynx and has found herself in the team’s starting lineup. After an 84-76 loss to the Atlanta Dream on June 1, Westbrook spoke to rolling out about her professional experience so far.

