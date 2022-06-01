ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Dad Is Trying To Raise Enough Money To Buy His Daughter A Device That Will Help Her Stand Up On Her Own

Phoenix, Arizona. Bob Lawson and his daughter Molly have created a GoFundMe page for her medical expenses after her rare disease has caused a series of complications.

Molly is a young woman with a loving family and a positive outlook on life. She was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy called Friedreich's ataxia.

According to raredisease.org, the main symptom of this disease is ataxia of the limbs. This means that those who have it may experience "inadequate muscle coordination that results in an unsteady gait, and poor control of fine movements of the limbs."

Bob wrote that this disease has affected Molly's ability to walk, talk, write, and more. Recently, the disease has presented a new problem that causes her tremendous amounts of pain.

In January, the tone of Molly's legs started going through changes. She struggled to keep her legs on her wheelchair pedals, and they would just stick out in front of her rather than bend down.

Now, she has developed 'drop-foot' syndrome in her right foot, causing her foot to sort of curve from under her. It never flattens onto the ground, but instead lies on its side.

Molly and her parents have gone to multiple doctors to try and fix her foot with treatments like botox injections, but so far none of them are working.

"To make it worse, her foot has become extremely painful," Bob said. "I have never seen her experience so much pain for so long."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZvZ3_0fwJKFm400
GoFundMe; pictured above is Molly

Molly's foot is currently frozen in a painful position, and in order for her to stand up properly, she will need a special device.

Molly and her family created the GoFundMe page to generate funds for a standing frame, which is a device that will help Molly stand up properly with no pain.

The way the machine works is that Molly would be gently strapped into it while it lifts her up to a standing position. The machine could also help improve the condition of her foot, which would be fantastic.

After a few successful months with donations from lots of loving friends, family, and kind strangers, Molly got sized and evaluated for a standing frame.

They are going to be able to afford a frame that has additional functions to help Molly get around easier.

The family also received news this month that Molly is eligible for a surgical procedure to help her foot in the near future.

While she heals and receives physical therapy, the standing frame will be a huge part of her recovery process.

To read more about Molly's story, visit the link here.

