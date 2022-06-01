ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, SC

Police investigating deadly shooting in Chester

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Deadly Chester shooting The Chester Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Police said they went to the 100 block of Wylie Street on Tuesday just before 7 a.m. When they arrived, officers found Donald Eric Miller lying in the yard of the home. Police said he was unresponsive and had been shot “about his person.”

Miller died at the scene, officers said.

Investigation believe the shooting happened between Walker Street and McAlily Street.

This shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jason Newton at 803-899-1766.

