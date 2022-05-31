2023 Mercedes-AMG One debuts: F1 powered with 1,049 bhp, goes 219 mph

As the two-door version of the M3 sedan, the M4 has high levels of comfort, luxury, and daily usability—and a reasonably roomy rear seat should you need them. Power and grip are two areas where the BMW M4 shines. The standard M4 comes with rear-wheel drive, a six-speed manual transmission, and a fiery 473-hp twin-turbo inline-six engine; M4 Competition models have 503 horsepower. Both models can be had with an optional eight-speed automatic, the only transmission sold with the optional xDrive all-wheel-drive system. There’s even a new track-attack version, the 543-hp M4 CSL that deletes the rear seat for weight savings. An overwhelming number of driving modes that control powertrain-and-chassis configurability complicate finding a setup you’re happy with. That complaint aside, the M4 is one special automobile. Lots of power, tons of torque, and an available manual transmission remind us of what made M cars so damn good a long time ago.
