ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Mercedes-AMG One debuts: F1 powered with 1,049 bhp, goes 219 mph

By Christopher Smith Published by
motor1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's finally here. Five and a half years after Mercedes-Benz first said they were going to shove a Formula 1 engine into a street-legal car, we finally have the finished product. The AMG One is alive, and it delivers on all the promises Mercedes made. There's an F1 engine at its...

uk.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Maybach SL Concept Teased As Flashy Bentley Rival

As an extension of the Mercedes-Benz brand, Maybach serves as a legitimate alternative to the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce. The Maybach S sedan and Maybach GLS SUV are both magnificent vehicles that expertly isolate their occupants from the annoyances of the outside world in a cocoon of utter luxury. A few days ago, the limited Concept Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture sedan was revealed as an even more style-conscious version of the regular Maybach sedan. But with only a sedan and SUV in its current portfolio, is there room for the Maybach brand to diversify into other segments? According to a new teaser from Merc's Chief Design Officer, the answer is yes.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch A 720-HP BMW M3 Hit The Limiter At 195 MPH

BMW - and Mercedes, for that matter - is these days better known for its engine building than its chassis tuning. That's not to say that its cars no longer handle well, but the focus in Bavaria seems to have shifted to favor the powerplants more. We're not complaining too much because these engines are truly spectacular. Not only do they provide exceptional performance from the factory, but they're highly responsive to tuning too. Evidence of this can be seen in the video below, where a BMW M3 Competition xDrive, tuned by Infinitas with a Stage 1 kit, seems to only slow its acceleration once the limiter forces it to.
CARS
Fox News

The first Ferrari SUV will have an amazing engine

Ferrari's first SUV could've had a V8, but it looks like it will be powered by something a little more special. The Italian automaker tweeted on Wednesday that "A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned…" The...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota Highlander Replaces V-6 with 2.4L Turbo-Four

The 2023 Toyota Highlander is updated with a new 265-hp turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four engine. The interior also gets updates including a larger infotainment screen and digital gauge cluster, both optional. Expect the 2023 Highlander to go on sale later this year with a slight price increase. It appears that Toyota...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Amg One#Great Britain#Electric Power#Amg#Vehicles#Formula#Affalterbach
Motor1.com

2023 Nissan Z Drag Races Toyota Supra 3.0 And Ford Mustang Mach 1

Acceleration in a straight line represents only a small portion of what lures enthusiasts into buying a sports car. Even though it's not fully indicative of a model's performance, it sure is fun to watch three rear-wheel-drive coupes battling in a drag race. Now that the embargo for the new Z first drives has finally ended, expect to see a lot of content with the "attainable dream car" as nicely put by Nissan.
CARS
motor1.com

"Shocking" to see Schumacher's car split apart, say F1 drivers

Formula 1 drivers found it "shocking" to see Mick Schumacher's car split in two after his huge accident in Monaco on Sunday caused the race to be red-flagged. Schumacher lost control of his Haas F1 car coming through the Swimming Pool chicane after switching to dry tyres in the Monaco Grand Prix, sending him into a spin.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Take a flying lap around the IOMTT course in 2022 with John McGuinness

The Isle of Man TT course is one of the most challenging events on the motorcycle racing calendar nearly every year—or it was until the pandemic struck. For a racer, the more time spent away from a course, particularly one as challenging as the IOM, the more difficult it could be when you finally come back. As both the experienced racers and the newcomers get to grips with the unique nature of the Isle of Man TT in 2022, here’s an onboard look at how living legend John McGuinness is faring.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Rider killed in 2022 Isle of Man TT practice

The TT returns in 2022 after a two-year absence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with action beginning last Sunday with the first official qualifying sessions. Running continued through Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with this evening's running consisting of a lap for Sidecars, followed by a Superbike, Superstock and Supersport session.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cars
insideevs.com

The Ducati MG-20 Is An Electric Folding Bike That Packs Quite A Punch

Folding bikes have always been designed with practicality in mind. Considered by many as the most practical form of two-wheeled personal mobility, the humble old folding bike has evolved greatly from the early Bromptons and Raleighs. With the electric bike generation well and truly here, folding bikes are more sensible than ever before, and can travel further while keeping the rider comfortable and safe.
CarBuzz.com

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Arrives With New Tech And Impressive Performance

The Toyota Corolla has been the world's best-selling car for decades. This comes as no surprise; the nameplate has become a byword for reliability and quality. But as SUVs continue to wage war on the traditional sedan, Toyota decided to cleverly apply the famed badge to a crossover of its own. The Corolla Cross has proved popular - it's dominating the sales charts in several markets. To lend the small SUV more appeal, the Japanese company has introduced a hybrid derivate in the USA.
CARS
motor1.com

Wolff: Alonso-Hamilton duel shows F1 needs to look at Monaco tweaks

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff believes that Alpine's Fernando Alonso holding up Lewis Hamilton in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix shows that changes to the venue are needed. As the field changed to slicks in a wet-to-dry race, Hamilton was stuck behind Alonso in the battle for seventh, and...
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Yes, You Can Tow With a 1200-HP Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracán

Thanks to the Urus SUV, it's possible to tow a Lamborghini with another Lamborghini. That being said, the Lambo truck, put bluntly, is largely an Audi Q8 underneath. Yes, the Urus has a bunch of incredible upgrades that make it worthy of carrying the Lamborghini badge, but it uses the same basic chassis as the Audi crossover. YouTuber Alex Choi wanted to prove a point that yes, you can tow a Lamborghini with a real Lamborghini. And he used his personal Huracán to do it.
CARS
motor1.com

Elon Musk reveals Tesla's main rival, and it's not an automaker

Searching the internet for Tesla and/or EV-related content likely brings you to many comparisons between Tesla's vehicles and other electric cars and SUVs. We cover this type of content all the time. However, in the grand scheme of things, Tesla is really competing with petrol-powered cars, and a recent tweet by CEO Elon Musk paints a clearer picture of the much larger overall rival.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Mercedes AMG Electric Concept Previews Monster Electric Sedan Due In 2025

Mercedes-AMG will gradually be ditching big internal combustion engines for electric motor and it is getting ready for this shift by having developed a bespoke EV architecture for its future pure-electric models. The platform, called AMG.EA will debut in a new electric sedan coming in 2025, previewed by the newly revealed Vision AMG design study.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 BMW M4

As the two-door version of the M3 sedan, the M4 has high levels of comfort, luxury, and daily usability—and a reasonably roomy rear seat should you need them. Power and grip are two areas where the BMW M4 shines. The standard M4 comes with rear-wheel drive, a six-speed manual transmission, and a fiery 473-hp twin-turbo inline-six engine; M4 Competition models have 503 horsepower. Both models can be had with an optional eight-speed automatic, the only transmission sold with the optional xDrive all-wheel-drive system. There’s even a new track-attack version, the 543-hp M4 CSL that deletes the rear seat for weight savings. An overwhelming number of driving modes that control powertrain-and-chassis configurability complicate finding a setup you’re happy with. That complaint aside, the M4 is one special automobile. Lots of power, tons of torque, and an available manual transmission remind us of what made M cars so damn good a long time ago.
CARS
motor1.com

BMW M Black Badge confirmed for new performance models

BMW M celebrates its 50th anniversary this year as it prepares to launch its second standalone model in its five-decade history. The XM performance SUV will debut later this year and will be among the new models from the division to wear a new black BMW M logo. The iconic three-colour badge will be transformed into a simpler-looking logo with a blacked-out design, which will be applied to all upcoming performance cars from the division.
CARS
motor1.com

Mercedes to introduce new MMA "Entry Luxury" EV platform in 2024

Mercedes already has a good selection of electric vehicles either already on sale or very close to going on sale, but all of its smaller models are based on ICE models. The current entry point into the Mercedes EQ lineup is the EQA, a small crossover that is basically the current GLA with a big battery in the floor.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy