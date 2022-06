ST. LOUIS – A local group will march to protest police chases Tuesday evening in Ferguson. The march from #StopTheChase comes just a few weeks after five members of the same family died in a crash on Delmar Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue on Friday, May 6. St. Louis Metropolitan Police said a group of suspects sped away from a traffic stop just before the crash. Police said they have no information on a chase.

