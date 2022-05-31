ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Housing market may show signs of cooling

By Jonathan Horn
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNvUX_0fwJK7nV00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new report from Zillow says many homes in San Diego County are selling in just under a week, but experts say the housing market is showing a few signs of cooling.

San Diego loan officer Mark Goldman says low supply and high demand are continuing to push home prices up in our region. That's despite interest rates jumping in the last year to about 5 percent for a 30-year-fixed loan.

"I think people who have been waiting for values to go down are quite disappointed, which is what I've been saying for the last couple of years," said Goldman, of C-2 Financial Corp. "Is it possible values go down? Yes it is. Is it likely? Not in my opinion."

Zillow would agree. The organization says the typical monthly payment on a San Diego home rose $1,500 dollars in the last year, but values still rose 28 percent.

Even with all of that, experts say the market could soon start to cool off.

"We are anticipating seeing a kind of turning point within the next month or two in terms of home-price appreciation slowing down, but that does not mean home prices are going to get cheaper. It just means they aren't going to get as expensive as fast," said Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud.

She forecast by next year home price appreciation should slow to about 10 or 11 percent and that supply should increase.

But Goldman cautioned it could be costly to try to time the market -- for instance, even if interest rates drop, he calculated price increases would more than wash out any potential interest savings.

"If you're feeling comfortable in your job, if you think your income is fairly stable, if you think you're going to be in your neighborhood for 5-10 years or so, I think the odds are much better to buy now than to wait," he said.

But in this market, that's easier said than done.

CoreLogic says the median home in the county sold for $840,250 in April. That's up 20 percent from a year earlier.

Comments / 5

ForWard
2d ago

[ "CoreLogic says the median home in the county sold for $840,250 in April. That's up 20 percent from a year earlier." ] ☆☆☆ For the first time in history, rents went up by 20% as well. Historically, rents went up 2% to 3% every year. These corporations and investors are bidding against each other and have squeezed out families wanting their own home.

Reply
2
Related
iheart.com

How High San Diego Gas Prices Are Going

Gas prices in San Diego County have set new record highs every day for almost a week. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the county rose Thursday to a record for the sixth consecutive day, increasing 2.2 cents to $6.136, its seventh consecutive daily increase. According...
NBC San Diego

Another Record High: Gas Prices Just Keep Rising in San Diego

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday to a record for the fifth consecutive day, increasing 3.3 cents to $6.114, its sixth consecutive increase. The average price has risen 9.6 cents over the past six days, including six-tenths of a cent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego County, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Real Estate
San Diego County, CA
Real Estate
San Diego Business Journal

3 Roots Officially Opens, Nearly 600 Homes Already Sold

Developers of the expansive 3 Roots residential project in Sorrento Mesa are just now officially opening the community despite having sold nearly 600 homes since construction started last summer. Developed by a partnership of Lennar, Shea Homes and California West, 3 Roots will ultimately have about 1,800 homes, including an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Interest Rates#Zillow#Financial Corp
iheart.com

This San Diego Freeway Bridge Is 10th Most ‘Structurally Deficient' In CA

The bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) says the bridge is the 10th most "structurally deficient" in the State. The organization defines a "structurally deficient bridge" an having “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Coast News

Provide feedback on the new orange contrast striping in Carlsbad

Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC crews recently completed new temporary orange contrast striping on Interstate 5 (I-5) in the City of Carlsbad from Palomar Airport Road to State Route 78 (SR 78). The Build NCC project team is seeking your feedback on this new striping pilot project. Provide your feedback...
CARLSBAD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

Here’s How Much SDG&E Will Pay You To Use Less Electricity

San Diego Gas & Electric is offering customer discounts if you reduce your energy use. If you cut back your energy use between 4 and 9 p.m., you'll receive a $2 credit for each kilowatt hour of saved electricity and no penalty if you're unable to reduce energy use. When...
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy