ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mail journalist Barry Edwards dies of rare cancer aged 72

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Highly regarded former Daily Mail journalist Barry Edwards has died peacefully aged 72 after battling a rare form of cancer.

He held several senior positions on the newspaper, was regarded as a brilliant journalist by colleagues, and was much valued for his unstinting hard work and wise counsel by his superiors.

Born in Hampshire, he moved to Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, aged ten, where he attended a grammar school, leaving at the age of 17 to fulfil his dream of becoming a journalist after being offered a job as a trainee reporter on the Lincolnshire Times.

He went on to work at the now-defunct Hull and Yorkshire Times and then the Nottingham Evening Post, where he moved into sub-editing.

He joined the Daily Mail in 1979, where his talents were quickly recognised and he was promoted up the ranks to the senior post of deputy night editor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdJpX_0fwJK1V900
Barry Edwards, pictured here while working for the Daily Mail, was much valued for his unstinting hard work and wise counsel by his superiors

After retiring in 2005, he enjoyed life with his wife Glenis, spending time looking after their grandchildren and playing golf, an abiding passion of his.

Glenis and he were due to celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary next month.

He became ill with myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare type of cancer where your bone marrow does not make enough healthy blood cells, when he was 70.

He passed away on May 23. As well as his beloved Glenis, he leaves their sons Paul and Tim, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral service is due to take place at noon on June 24 at North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium, Holwell, Hitchin, followed by a wake at Letchworth Golf Club. Donations to the Macmillan cancer unit at the Lister Hospital, Stevenage.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#The Lincolnshire Times#Yorkshire Times#The Daily Mail
Daily Mail

Emotional moment Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill is presented with the painstakingly restored dress she wore as Queen's maid of honour at the 1953 Coronation

The Queen's former aide became tearful as she was presented with the dress she wore at the Coronation after it was painstakingly restored to its former glory. Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, 92, praised the 'unbelievable' transformation of the faded Norman Hartnell gown, which had laid in storage for decades and was badly damaged due to sun exposure.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

My hell living as a royal: Former Qatari princess found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella described lonely 'golden cage' in final interview and how prince had wooed her despite 28-year age gap - before she was forced to sell jewels after bitter divorce

A former princess of Qatar who was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in Marbella opened up about her 'nightmare' life as a royal in her final interview just weeks before her death. Princess Kasia Al Thani, 45, was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani,...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
BBC

Police say inquiries are 'ongoing' after assault on Yasmin Evans

Former BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmin Evans was reportedly punched and kicked by a group of men, during an incident on the weekend. Police have confirmed officers were called to reports of an assault in Bishopsgate in London on Saturday night. She wrote on Instagram she was attacked after one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of railway worker Belly Mujinga who died of Covid after being 'spat on' at London Victoria station during first lockdown will NOT look at whether she was infected by a passenger

The man who allegedly spat at Belly Mujinga who died with coronavirus at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will no longer form part of an inquest into the transport worker's death. Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5, 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former couple who abducted school child, 12, outside Wigan railway station after months of 'grooming' before driving 120 miles to campsite in Wales are jailed for two years

A 12-year-old child in school uniform was abducted outside a Greater Manchester railway station and driven 120 miles to a campsite in north Wales. Ava Jones, 28, and Trevor Carr, 40, threw a blanket over their victim's head who was told to turn off their phone so they couldn't be tracked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Couple were tormented by nightmare neighbours who intercepted their mail, placed microphones outside their home and made complaints about noise and 'strange smells'

A couple's life was made a misery when they were tormented by two nightmare neighbours who intercepted their mail, placed microphones outside their home and made constant complaints about noise and strange smells. Susan Turnbull, 55, and Peter Taylor, 62, suffered regular visits from the police and their landlords as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub - OLD

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Can a cyst on the kidney turn into cancer?

Kidney cysts are fluid-filled sacs that form on the kidneys. Most kidney cysts are harmless and may not cause symptoms. However, in rare cases, kidney cysts may be cancerous. , and it is rare for them to become cancerous. People do not typically need treatment for them. If a kidney...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy