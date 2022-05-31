ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, IA

Walter John Light of Grand Junction

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServices for Walter John Light of Grand Junction will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Saint Brigid’s Cemetery in Grand Junction. Following the services at the cemetery, there will be a time of lunch and fellowship in the Saint Brigid’s Parrish Center. Walter...

WDIO-TV

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa. The Story County Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church. The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near...
AMES, IA
theperrynews.com

Nominations for Wall of Witnesses sought by Hometown Heritage

Hometown Heritage is requesting nominations for the Soumas Court Wall of Witnesses. Individuals nominated must have a tie to Perry, must have had an impact on the area and must have an interesting story. The nomination form should be returned to Hometown Heritage, P.O. Box 576, Perry, IA 50220 or...
PERRY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Free Fishing Weekend in Iowa

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3rd, 4th, and 5th as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Fishing Weekend.”. Mike Stegmann, Marshall County Conservation Board Director, says the event is a great opportunity for both the young and old alike to get out and experience first-hand what fishing is all about.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

West Central Iowa Rural Water Has Issued A Water Watch For Manning

Customers of West Central Iowa Rural Water were put on a water watch last week to help save water for the community. The order went into effect on Thursday, May 26 and Jason Meredith, manager of rural water, says the watch is in effect because they buy a lot of their water from Denison.
DENISON, IA
theperrynews.com

Denise Jean Fisher of Scranton

Denise Jean Fisher, 68, of Scranton died May 30, 2022, at the New Homestead in Guthrie Center, Iowa. In accord with her wishes, there will be no services. Denise is survived by her son, Heath Reed of Jefferson; four grandchildren, Zach Florea, Chaylin Wuebker, Jerad Reed and Jenna Honeycutt; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Denny Fisher of Arkansas.
SCRANTON, IA
ktvo.com

1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Vilsack Promotes Use Of ‘Mass Timber’ In Visit To Iowa

(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines woman set fire to building near State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is charged with arson after police said she set a building on fire. According to court documents, 25-year-old Cheyenne Hetherington was seen pouring gasoline on a structure located on East University Avenue near the State Fairgrounds. She then set it on fire.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report June 2

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. James Phillips, 31, of 3660 Grand Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of OWI. Cristin Lantz of Redfield was traveling on U.S. Interstate 80 at mile marker 111 when...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Obituaries
KCCI.com

Leaking pipeline causes wastewater discharge into the Iowa River

ELDORA, Iowa — A leaking outgoing pipeline at the wastewater treatment plant in Eldora has led to treated but undisinfected wastewater being released into the Iowa River. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that is because the leak forced the plant to re-route the treated wastewater around UV disinfectant equipment. That could lead to elevated e-coli levels.
ELDORA, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Family of Six Overcomes 1 in 64 Million Odds! [VIDEO]

As a parent, I can tell you that there is no more a thrilling moment than hearing your baby's heartbeat in the doctor's office for the first time. Suddenly parenthood becomes a reality! Now, imagine the experience of hearing not one, not two, but THREE heartbeats during that doctor's appointment! Congrats mom and dad! You're having triplets!
ANKENY, IA
theperrynews.com

Three killed by gunfire outside Ames church Thursday night

AMES, Iowa — Three people are dead after a shooting outside the Cornerstone Church Thursday night. Public safety radio traffic indicated about 7:15 p.m. that CPR was in progress on three victims at 56829 U.S. Highway 30, just east of U.S. Interstate 35. The shooter is among the dead,...
AMES, IA
theperrynews.com

UPDATE: Ames church issues statement on shooting deaths

AMES, Iowa — The Cornerstone Church of Ames, where three people were shot to death Thursday evening, issued the following statement late Thursday in regard to the incident:. Tonight, a tragic shooting occurred involving two young members of our Cornerstone Church community. It is believed that an adult male shot these two victims and then took his own life. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not able to give any details at this time. We can say, however, that we are more than saddened by the events that transpired. Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims. Our Ministry staff are available to support all those impacted, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities as they complete their full investigation. We sincerely appreciate the responsiveness of the Story County Sheriff’s Department, Ames PD, and all Law Enforcement Officials who have handled this matter with exceptional professionalism and compassion. Please join us in praying for all affected and their families. Psalm 34:18 says, “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted”. Right now, we are brokenhearted and we need God to draw near to us. For anyone interested, we will be holding a prayer service tomorrow, June 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of Ames, 56829 US HWY 30, Ames, IA, 50010. All are welcome to attend in-person or join us online at cornerstonelife.com/live. Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to Mark Vance at contact@cornerstonelife.com.
AMES, IA

