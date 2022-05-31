Walter John Light of Grand Junction

AMES, Iowa — The Cornerstone Church of Ames, where three people were shot to death Thursday evening, issued the following statement late Thursday in regard to the incident:. Tonight, a tragic shooting occurred involving two young members of our Cornerstone Church community. It is believed that an adult male shot these two victims and then took his own life. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not able to give any details at this time. We can say, however, that we are more than saddened by the events that transpired. Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims. Our Ministry staff are available to support all those impacted, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities as they complete their full investigation. We sincerely appreciate the responsiveness of the Story County Sheriff’s Department, Ames PD, and all Law Enforcement Officials who have handled this matter with exceptional professionalism and compassion. Please join us in praying for all affected and their families. Psalm 34:18 says, “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted”. Right now, we are brokenhearted and we need God to draw near to us. For anyone interested, we will be holding a prayer service tomorrow, June 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of Ames, 56829 US HWY 30, Ames, IA, 50010. All are welcome to attend in-person or join us online at cornerstonelife.com/live. Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to Mark Vance at contact@cornerstonelife.com.

AMES, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO