OBITUARY: Marvin ‘Buddy’ Lester Smith

By Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — Marvin “Buddy” Lester Smith, 66, of Rockingham, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his residence.

He was born Sept. 4, 1955 in Richmond County, son of the late Marvin Thomas Smith and Agenora Parker Smith.

Buddy was a faithful, lifelong member of Maple Street Free Will Baptist Church, serving in many capacities including the choir and a deacon. He loved his church family as much as his own family.

He was a paramedic with FirstHealth, retiring after 35-plus years of service. After retirement, he worked part-time with FirstHealth Fitness Center. His granddaughters were his biggest joy and he loved his family. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Thomas and Agenora Smith; and sister, Debra Harris Butler.

Buddy is survived by his loving wife, Ella Harris Smith, of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Ashley Smith of Rockingham; granddaughters, Alexis and Annabeth Smith; sisters, Brenda Chambers (Felix) and Faye Register (Gary), all of Rockingham; brothers-in-law, Glen Harris (Judy), Richard Harris (Carolyn), Keith Harris (Rhonda), and William Harris (Connie), all of Rockingham, Wayne Harris (Sonya) of Ellerbe, and Alton Burrow of Southern Pines; sister-in-law, Wanda Turner of Rockingham; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Maple Street Free Will Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Darwin Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Richmond Memorial Park Cemetery.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home on Williams Street, Rockingham.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.

(Note: Update sent by funeral home. Edited 8:09 p.m. 5-31-22)

The Richmond Observer

Carolyn Rhyne Mabe

ELLERBE — Carolyn Rhyne Mabe, 67, of Ellerbe, completed her earthly journey on Monday, May 23, 2022. Mrs. Mabe was born Feb. 22, 1955 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Ramer Otho and Betty Lucille Reynolds Rhyne. She worked with Fruit of the Loom and H. L. Webb Trucking, was the former pianist for Ellerbe First Baptist Church and currently Jones Springs United Methodist Church. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Ellerbe.
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County Memorial Day service slated for Saturday

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s veterans organizations will come together this weekend to remember those who have fallen in service to the nation. Scheduled to speak at this year’s annual Memorial Day service is Jim Quinlan, who was elected commander of the American Legion Department of North Carolina last June.
The Richmond Observer

Doris Weldon Cannon

ROCKINGHAM — Doris Weldon Cannon, 91, of Rockingham, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Mr. Cannon was born Dec. 1, 1930 in Andrews, South Carolina, a son of the late Cornelius Boss Cannon and Mary Norton Cannon. He was member of Living...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Thomas Smith#Smith Family
The Richmond Observer

RichmondCC grad to be dual Duke, Carolina student

HAMLET — Many people dream of being a student at Duke University or the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. But what about being a student at both at the same time?. It’s no fantasy for Richmond Community College graduate Carolina Mendez of Hamlet. She joins an elite group of students as a Robertson Scholar, a merit-based scholarship that provides students a full ride to study at Duke and UNC simultaneously.
The Richmond Observer

Wilton L. 'Tex' Matthis

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Wilton L. “Tex” Matthis, age 87, of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, and formerly of Hamlet, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Born on April 16, 1935 in Clinton, he was the son of the late Mary and Willie Matthis; beloved husband of Roberta Reid Matthis; father of Gary (Jayanne) Matthis of Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania; grandfather of Megan and Hope Matthis; brother of the late Connie Hall; and also survived by two nephews.
