OBITUARY: Marvin ‘Buddy’ Lester Smith

ROCKINGHAM — Marvin “Buddy” Lester Smith, 66, of Rockingham, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his residence.

He was born Sept. 4, 1955 in Richmond County, son of the late Marvin Thomas Smith and Agenora Parker Smith.

Buddy was a faithful, lifelong member of Maple Street Free Will Baptist Church, serving in many capacities including the choir and a deacon. He loved his church family as much as his own family.

He was a paramedic with FirstHealth, retiring after 35-plus years of service. After retirement, he worked part-time with FirstHealth Fitness Center. His granddaughters were his biggest joy and he loved his family. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Thomas and Agenora Smith; and sister, Debra Harris Butler.

Buddy is survived by his loving wife, Ella Harris Smith, of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Ashley Smith of Rockingham; granddaughters, Alexis and Annabeth Smith; sisters, Brenda Chambers (Felix) and Faye Register (Gary), all of Rockingham; brothers-in-law, Glen Harris (Judy), Richard Harris (Carolyn), Keith Harris (Rhonda), and William Harris (Connie), all of Rockingham, Wayne Harris (Sonya) of Ellerbe, and Alton Burrow of Southern Pines; sister-in-law, Wanda Turner of Rockingham; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Maple Street Free Will Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Darwin Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Richmond Memorial Park Cemetery.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home on Williams Street, Rockingham.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.

(Note: Update sent by funeral home. Edited 8:09 p.m. 5-31-22)