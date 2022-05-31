Attorney: 'Other cases may come against' Browns QB Deshaun Watson

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It was learned on Tuesday that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is now facing 23 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions after a new woman decided to sue the 26-year-old.

According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the 23 women, said "other cases may come against" Watson down the road.

Per Trotter, the latest plaintiff says her sessions with Watson began in the summer of 2020. The new lawsuit says his alleged "behavior grew worse" and accuses him of exposing himself to the woman, touching her between the legs and "repeatedly" asking her to have sex with him.

The woman says she changed her mind about suing Watson after she watched last week's edition of HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel," which featured two other women who have accused Watson of inappropriate sexual conduct. Watson has denied any wrongdoing on multiple occasions, and two grand juries declined to indict him.

"The Watson defense team has vilified these women and this cause," Buzbee said in a statement shared by ESPN. "Shame on them! We look forward to trying this case in court."

Watson could be suspended by the NFL as soon as next month if it's determined he violated the league's code of conduct policy. The league interviewed him for its investigation two weeks ago, but it's unclear if Tuesday's development will delay the process.

The Browns have backup Jacoby Brissett preparing to play if Watson is banned for any portion of the 2022 season. They hadn't commented on the latest lawsuit as of early Tuesday evening.