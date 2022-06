The Cañon City Public Library Foundation will be hosting Moors and McCumber once again!. A vocal harmony duo fifteen years in the making, Moors & McCumber have done more than just endear themselves to fans - they’ve built a genuine community. Bridging the gap between classic folk-rock and present-day Americana, they write heartfelt songs directly inspired by life’s experiences.

