The Canon City Prison Complex (CCP) in Colorado isn’t just a prison for human inmates; it’s often been called a prison for the wild horses held there. Every year thousands of wild horses are rounded up by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) despite the horses being granted legal protection under the law since 1971. The very act of the roundups violates more than the intent of the law; the roundups themselves violate many animal cruelty statues as well.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO