Two sisters from Hinton, Kathy (Goins) Mills and Lee Ann Goins, have started a new business. Together they run Hinton Outfitters, a unique souvenir business. Every product Hinton Outfitters sells features the small town where the sisters grew up and surrounding parts of the county. Additionally, Mills said their developmental process always includes as many West Virginians as possible. "Every product we offer comes from the genuine desire to share our beautiful home town with a wider audience. We strive to use West Virginians in every step of our development process-- including artists, writers, printers and craftspeople from the great mountain state....

HINTON, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO