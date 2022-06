ORWELL — Sherry Ann Robbins, age 63, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, with family members by her side at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Sherry was born in Randolph on June 15, 1958. She was the daughter of Theodore and Vivian (Brooks) Caswell. She grew up in Bethel, where she attended Whitcomb High School, graduating in 1976. She moved to the Brandon area in 1981 and worked at the Highland Press as a press operator for many years. Later she worked at the Patricia A. Hannaford Career Center as an aide in the printing department. She also worked as a bus driver and custodian at the Career Center, retiring in 2021.

