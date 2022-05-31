ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Housewives of New York’s Ramona Singer Receives Invite to Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ Wedding, Reveals Location

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

All in the family! Ramona Singer gave fans a glimpse of her invitation to Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas ’ wedding — and she revealed the location!

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 65, shared a quick photo of the lavish paper invite via Snapchat on Tuesday, May 31. “Together with their families, Teresa and Louis request the honor of your presence at the celebration of their union,” the sheer document read.

Singer’s sneak peek confirmed that Giudice, 50, and Ruelas, 46, are tying the knot in early August in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The couple, who got engaged in October 2021 , will say their “I dos” at the Park Chateau Estate.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star previously told Us Weekly on May 13 that she “ had some words ” with Singer while they filmed Peacock’s upcoming series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip . The tension, however, doesn’t appear to have influenced the New York native’s status for the wedding.

In fact, earlier this month, Giudice exclusively told Us that she is “ inviting a lot of Housewives ” to the ceremony.

“We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” she said on May 16 while attending the NBCUniversal upfront event in New York City.

Giudice, who was married to Joe Giudice for 20 years before their December 2019 split, specifically noted that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore made the guest list. Andy Cohen was invited in March while the TV personality was a guest on his talk show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen .

During Teresa’s interview with Cohen, 53, she revealed that she is having eight bridesmaids on her big day, but her sister-in-law and RHONJ costar Melissa Gorga wasn’t one of them.

“I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m OK with. I’m fine with [it],” the 43-year-old reality star, who is married to Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga , said during a March episode of her “Melissa Gorga on Display” podcast on PodcastOne. “I understand. To each their own.”

The Standing Strong author ’s four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with Joe, 50, will all be part of the ceremony.

“I’m very happy that she’s happy. I love to see her smile when she’s with Louie so whatever she decides. It’s her wedding and I will be fine with it,” Melissa told her listeners in March, joking, “She’d probably put me in an ugly dress anyway . Just kidding.”

Two months later, Melissa changed her tune, revealing during the RHONJ season 12 reunion that she felt hurt Luis’ sisters were asked to be part of the bridal party and she was left out.

“We have history, me and you, and I love you very much and I’m happy for you, but I think you should remember what family is,” the Envy by Melissa Gorga designer told Teresa during the May 3 episode. “I’m more your family than those girls you met one year ago. And it’s very sad that you don’t feel that way.”

The mother of four fired back: “I don’t feel close to you, that’s the thing ... We don’t have a relationship.”

Comments / 13

Lisa Trout Porrini
1d ago

this means bravo is paying for the wedding and it will probably be on tv. that's the reason for the other housewife franchises invite.lime to see how much the crook gets for this?

Reply
3
Donnley Tomkins
2d ago

What a joke!!! Just looking for a gift or money. lmbo

Reply
14
Shirley Galligher
1d ago

Both of them are so messed up. And for the most part don't have enough common courtesy to treat people with decency .

Reply
2
