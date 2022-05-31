ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

BODY OF TEENAGER FOUND ON WATTS BAR LAKE

crossvillenews1st.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — The body of a 19-year-old Rhea County woman was recovered from Watts Bar Lake, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. TWRA said the body has been identified...

crossvillenews1st.com

WDEF

Another shooting on Grove Street

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating another shooting on Grove Street. They say a 20 year old female was shot before midnight in the 1200 block. Police describe the injury as non life threatening. Investigators say she may have been involved in a disorder with several other people...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
newstalk987.com

A South Knox County Club is Ordered Closed by a Judge

A South Knox County strip club is ordered closed by a Judge. A court order from Judge Steve Sword has closed The Ball following several criminal instances according to District Attorney Charme Allen’s office. Filings show that shootings, fights, homicide and other violent behavior were commonplace at the club.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
The Decatur Daily

2 charged with burglary in Southwest Decatur

Decatur police charged two Tennessee residents with burglary in connection with a break-in at a house along Modaus Road Southwest on Friday. John Brian Alverson, 44, of Fayetteville, Tennessee, and Rebecca Jean Moore, 42, of Flintville, Tennessee, were charged with the burglary in the 3000 block of Modaus Road. They were also found to be in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
DECATUR, AL
wvlt.tv

Official: Plane crashes in Blount County, injures 1

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured after a plane crashed in the Chilhowee Mountains on Sunday, according to officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. A fixed-wing two-seater with two people on board, the pilot and his wife, crashed near Walland during the afternoon hours of...
newstalk941.com

Woman Rescued At Fall Creek Falls Park After Cliff Jump Attempt

A woman in her 20’s was rescued Monday after suffering significant injuries from a 85-foot jump from a waterfall inside Fall Creek Falls State Park. Van Buren EMS Director Tiwanna Bricker said the Fall Creek Falls Fire Department and state park personnel were first to the scene. “Fire Department...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Shooting in Roane County leaves one dead, one injured

On May 30, 2022, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Jones Rd in Rockwood in reference to someone being shot. When Deputies arrived, they found that the initial victim, a 58-year-old-male, had been transported to Roane Medical Center via private vehicle. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies were able to determine that the wife was the suspect in the shooting but when she was later found she was deceased, inside the residence. The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting the investigation into the shooting.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Two SUV's Collide On Thompson Ln. Bridge Over RR Tracks

(MURFREESBORO) A two vehicle crash occured during Wednesday (6/1/2022) morning drive-time on the Thompson Lane overpass that crosses the railroad tracks and Nashviille Highway. One person was taken to the ER at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Murfreesboro Police PIO Larry Flowers told NewsRadio WGNS, "Preliminary investigation shows one driver...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Today is anniversary of fatal plane crash into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna

Today is the anniversary of a plane crash into Percy Priest Lake that claimed seven lives. As the Memorial Day weekend kicked off the unofficial start of summer, boaters took an extra concern with them to the lake Saturday - and it's one that's hard to ignore. Gas prices at Nashville-area marinas are hovering around $6 dollars a gallon.

