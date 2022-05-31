ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Iraq: Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in Al-Anbar, 111 cases reported nationally

By News Desk
outbreaknewstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a follow-up on the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) outbreak in Iraq, the first case was reported in the Al-Anbar governorate Monday. The patient is a 25-year-old resident of the...

outbreaknewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fever#Livestock#Cchf#Crimean Congo
IFLScience

Six Children Die As Hepatitis Outbreak Spreads Around 36 US States

At least 180 cases of severe hepatitis in children reported from 36 states and territories are under investigation to see whether they are connected with the outbreak of recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. This number, last updated on May 18, is up significantly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Hepatitis identified in more than 220 children across UK as 20 new cases reported

A further 20 cases of hepatitis in young children have been identified in the UK, health officials say.In total, 222 children aged 10 and under have developed severe liver inflammation since the beginning of the year, according to the UK Health Security Agency. Typically, Britain will record only a handful of cases each year.Of the confirmed cases, 158 are resident in England, 31 are in Scotland, 17 are in Wales and 16 are in Northern Ireland. There have been no recorded deaths in the UK, though a small number of children have required liver transplants.Most cares are predominantly in children...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Vietnam: Dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease outbreaks in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City is currently in the rainy season and both dangerous infectious diseases, dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease, are increasing at an alarming rate. Information from the Center for Disease Control of Ho Chi Minh City (HCDC) on May 31 said that the number of cases of hand, foot and mouth disease and dengue fever continued to increase in the 21st week of 2022. Officials call on people to strengthen preventive measures to protect the safety of the whole community.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines: 200 new cases of tuberculosis detected in South Cotabato

Officials with the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) report detecting nearly 200 new cases of tuberculosis (TB) in the past several months. Dr. Rogelio Aturdido, Jr., head of the Integrated Provincial Health Office, said deployed mobile teams conducted massive free chest X-rays for TB case detection in the province’s 10 towns and lone city.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines reports recent increases in dengue

While the overall dengue fever cases for 2022 are down about six percent, an increase in cases have been reported since late March. According to the Department of Health (DOH), 25,268 dengue cases have been reported year to date, down from 27,010 cases during the same period last year. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Hepatitis Outbreak in the US Linked to Contaminated Strawberries

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed on May 28 through U.S. Saturday that tainted strawberries are the most possible culprit of a hepatitis A epidemic in the United States and Canada. Contaminated Strawberries Linked to Hepatitis Outbreak in US. In the recent weeks the United States and Canada has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Salmonella Vaccine Contributed to Rise of Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

Researchers from the University of São Paulo, Brazil and the Quadram Institute Bioscience, UK have conducted an investigation into the evolution of Salmonella bacteria in Brazilian poultry. The study identified that introducing a Salmonella vaccine for poultry – in addition to increasing use of antibiotics by Brazilian farmers – has led to strains evolving that are antibiotic-resistant. The results are published in PLoS Genetics.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy