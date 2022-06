FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Taycheedah man is charged, accused of threatening to go down in a “blaze of glory” over firearms legislations by shooting legislators and family stating, “people will hunt you and your family down like an animal.”James R. Sterns was taken into custody on May 27 and is now charged with one count of terrorist threat- interruption of government operations, a Class I felony.

TAYCHEEDAH, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO