She’s Worried That A Guy She Went On A First Date With Invited Her Back To His Place So Quickly

A 22-year-old woman met a 25-year-old guy not too long ago, and she agreed to go out on a first date with him.

This guy happens to have moved to her town pretty recently, so on their first date, she thought it would be fun to show him some cool places that are pretty walkable to where he lives.

Many of the places she likes in their area are dive bars, and so as she and this guy went from bar to bar, they had a couple of drinks.

As their evening came to a close, they both found themselves a little tipsier than they had planned on being.

"At the end of the night, our kiss got intense and he invited me back to his place which I declined," she explained.

"He asked me if I wanted to go on a date the following day which I said yes to and we both headed home."

The day after their first date, this guy asked her if she would like to come to his place and watch movies with him, but she said she was not exactly comfortable with that.

To her, this was an enormous red flag, and she was worried that he kept asking her to come over so quickly into knowing him.

After she said that she wouldn't come over, he didn't say anything back and she did not talk to this guy for an entire week. But then, he reached out to her to see if she would like to go out with him on a second date.

She said yes, and this time, he didn't bring up going back to his place. Their second date was great according to her, and she was happy to see that he never made a move and gave her space to take her time.

Although she really thinks that she gets along wonderfully with this guy and they share a lot of the same interests and values, she's concerned.

She has always been told that a guy rapidly makes up his mind if he's interested in something serious or casual, and she thinks he's not looking for something serious.

Also, she's pretty positive that guys her age are only interested in one thing.

"The fact that he made that move so early on really does worry me that he’s only looking for a physical connection with me," she said.

"I am trying to be gracious with him since we both were tipsy and I didn’t get the sense on the second date that this was the case but I tend to overlook things a lot in dating and don’t realize until I’m already in deep."

Given that she doesn't have a lot of guy friends she can ask for advice, or a lot of experience in dating that she can rely on, she's wondering if her gut is right in this scenario.

Do you think that she should keep seeing this guy, or is she correct in thinking that it was a big red flag for this guy to ask her to come over twice so soon into knowing her?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

