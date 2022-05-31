ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Shacksboro Museum peony sale is June 4

By Eagle Newsroom
 2 days ago
BALDWINSVILLE — Each June, the Museum at the Shacksboro Schoolhouse invites the public to celebrate its lovely heritage peony garden with the Peony Bloom Sale.

This year’s sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the garden area of the Shacksboro Museum grounds at 46 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. Blossoms from full bloom to just budding will be for sale and cut to order by the museum gardeners.

These beautiful examples of Mother Nature’s handiwork previously were celebrated at the museum each June at Peony Fest, but due to COVID restrictions, the event has been altered to the Peony Bloom Sale for the past two years. Since the past two sales were so successful, the Shacksboro team decided to hold a bloom sale again this year on the first weekend in June so many people from throughout the community will have another chance to take home beautiful, fragrant bouquets to enjoy.

The heritage peonies were cultivated from the Indian Spring Farms, Inc., which had its origins in the 1920s. Although it has been over 85 years since Baldwinsville’s acclaimed peony farm closed its doors, the cultivation and propagation of the farm’s root stock continue to thrive. The museum is surrounded by a peony display garden in which almost 200 varieties of herbaceous peonies flaunt their glorious blooms and summery fragrance each May and June.

Activities during the peony stems sale will include a bake sale, raffle opportunities and assorted books with an emphasis on peonies and gardening. The Museum Gift Shop will also be open and is full of wonderful items to purchase.

Looking ahead to the summer months, the Museum Gift Shop is open from noon to 4 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. An abundant assortment of Father’s Day gifts, graduation gifts, wedding gifts and end-of-year teacher’s gifts are in stock. There are items for everyone and every occasion to fill everyone’s needs while at the same time helping to support the museum and its mission to preserve the history of the Baldwinsville area.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ShacksboroSchoolhouseMuseum/.

