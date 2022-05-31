Lauri Metrose To Depart As Head Of Communications For CBS Studios After More Than Two Decades At CBS

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Lauri Metrose is exiting her post as EVP Communications at CBS Studios for a new opportunity outside of the entertainment industry. Metrose, who will leave at the end of June, has spent virtually her entire career at CBS, going from a rising-star junior publicist to one of the most accomplished and respected TV communications executives in town. Search for her replacement is expected to begin this week.

“This is a bittersweet decision, and my heart is filled with gratitude for every person I’ve had the pleasure to work with at the Studio—especially my team—as well as all the amazingly creative partners and producers I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with,” Metrose wrote in her note to staff Tuesday, noting that she felt it was “time for a change.”

The memo (read it in full below) included “a special thanks to my friends and mentors, Chris Ender and David Stapf who changed my life when they took a chance on me.”

CBS head of communications Ender and CBS Studios president Stapf broke with exit quote tradition to highlight Metrose’s accomplishments in a lengthy statement:

Nearly 18 years ago, we stunned the CBS HR department with a request to promote a network publicity manager straight to Vice President and head of our new Studios comms department. Lauri has surpassed our expectations in every part of the role. She has led with courage and vision, planned with great ambition and fiercely championed the Studio’s series and creative talent.

Lauri has been a major player in CSI and NCIS ’ rise to global franchises, the successful re-launch of the new Star Trek television universe and with shaping CBS Studios’ brand as an industry leader. Along the way, she has also built a dynamic team that supports a roster of 60-70 series with boundless creativity, energy and impeccable grace in execution.

Lauri will leave CBS with an amazing legacy of accomplishments. She will be missed. Her new bosses have made an exceptional hire.

Metrose began her career at CBS Studios predecessor Paramount Network Television in 1998 as a junior publicist. She then moved to the broadcast network as Manager, Publicity, CBS Entertainment, and shepherded the launch of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as well as the Emmy-winning The Amazing Race .

She got the big promotion to VP and head of communications for CBS Television Studios, which Ender and Stapf are referring to in their statement, in 2005. She was upped to SVP Communications for CBS TV Studios in 2010 and to EVP Communications, CBS Studios, in 2019. Her tenure spanned multiple incarnations of CBS as part of Viacom, a stand-alone company and now again re-merged with Viacom in Paramount Global.

In her current role, Metrose oversees all aspects of strategic business communications, consumer publicity, crisis communications, talent relations, award show campaigns and social media efforts for the CBS Studios slate, which includes more than 70 series currently in production across broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and other emerging platforms.

Metrose has spearheaded publicity campaigns for signature franchises like NCIS, CSI and the ever-growing Star Trek universe as well as late-night and daytime talk shows.

In February 2018, Metrose co-founded and helped launch CBS EYE Speak, a program designed to promote female empowerment and help forge a path of growth and opportunity for women, both inside and outside the company.

Metrose is a two-time nominee of the Maxwell Weinberg Showmanship Award from the Publicists Guild of America for her work on behalf of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and was featured on The Hollywood Reporter ’s Next Gen list. Also, she is a mentor for The Hollywood Reporter ’s Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program and serves on the board of Concern Foundation.

Here is Metrose’s note to staff:

To my CBS family,

After spending most of my career at CBS, I’ve decided that it’s time for a change. At the end of June, I’ll be moving on to pursue a new opportunity outside the entertainment industry and am excited to share the details about the role very soon.

This is a bittersweet decision, and my heart is filled with gratitude for every person I’ve had the pleasure to work with at the Studio—especially my team—as well as all the amazingly creative partners and producers I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with.

To my talented team, you made this decision so hard for me because you are so much more than my colleagues, we have a bond that exceeds just being work partners, we’ve grown up together shared births, deaths, weddings, birthdays and so much more. We’ve even survived the craziness of many Comic Cons! You are smart, strategic and passionate and you make coming to work every day an absolute joy. Every project you touch is improved because of the work you’ve put into it. I genuinely adore all of you!

A special thanks to my friends and mentors, Chris Ender and David Stapf who changed my life when they took a chance on me. I’m incredibly grateful for their leadership, trust and unwavering encouragement. I would never be where I am today without their support.

It’s been a privilege to work with a group of people who have become family. I am going to miss you all and will be rooting for your success and growth.

All my love and appreciation.

Lauri