O’Fallon man, 18, thrown from motorcycle, killed in Jersey County

An O’Fallon man was killed on his motorcycle in a single-vehicle crash in Jersey County Monday night.

Illinois State Police said the 18-year-old was riding an orange 2002 Yamaha southbound on Illinois 100, just north of the Brussels Ferry entrance at about 8:38 p.m. He lost control of the motorcycle, swerved off the roadway and hit a guardrail.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, ISP said in a release.

The Jersey County Coroner ’s office has not yet released the man’s name.

Hours later, in an unrelated crash, Jarrett B. Sarver, 22, also of O’Fallon, was ejected from his motorcycle on Missouri 21 near Potosi and late pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital South.