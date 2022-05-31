ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey County, IL

O’Fallon man, 18, thrown from motorcycle, killed in Jersey County

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

An O’Fallon man was killed on his motorcycle in a single-vehicle crash in Jersey County Monday night.

Illinois State Police said the 18-year-old was riding an orange 2002 Yamaha southbound on Illinois 100, just north of the Brussels Ferry entrance at about 8:38 p.m. He lost control of the motorcycle, swerved off the roadway and hit a guardrail.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, ISP said in a release.

The Jersey County Coroner ’s office has not yet released the man’s name.

Hours later, in an unrelated crash, Jarrett B. Sarver, 22, also of O’Fallon, was ejected from his motorcycle on Missouri 21 near Potosi and late pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital South.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Crash in Montgomery County kills St. Louis man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. – A 24-year-old man died in a crash in Montgomery County, Illinois. Illinois State Police said the victim was driving a 2003 white Ford Mustang eastbound on Illinois Route 185 just west of Mulberry Grove Road at approximately 2:21 a.m. when he crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a 2015 Mack […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Motorcyclist dies in north St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcyclist died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jerome Stone, 55, of St. Louis, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Missouri Highway 367 and Jennings Station Road.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
O'fallon, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Brussels, IL
Jersey County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
County
Jersey County, IL
City
O'fallon, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies man involved in deadly accident

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner recently identified the man who was killed when the lawnmower he was operating was hit by a semi-truck on Route 124 on Tuesday. According to the coroner, an autopsy revealed the man to be 74-year-old Darrell “A” Sample. He was pronounced dead at around 3:00 p.m. on […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Fatal Accident In Montgomery County

A St. Louis man was killed in an accident early Thursday morning in Montgomery County. Illinois State Police report the man, a 24 year old from St. Louis, was eastbound on Rt. 185 in a Ford Mustang, just west of Mulberry Grove Road, around 2:20 AM. A semi truck, driven by 65 year old Larry W. Temple, of Indianapolis, was heading west at the same location. For unknown reasons, the Ford Mustang crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the semi. The driver of the Mustang, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced deceased on the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Illinois State Police#Isp
FOX 2

Woman dies in crash with coach bus in Macoupin County, Illinois

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – A 23-year-old woman from Litchfield, Illinois died Tuesday afternoon in a crash. The crash happened at approximately 4:23 p.m. on Illinois Route 16 at County Line Road in Macoupin County, Illinois, according to the Illinois State Police. Officials said Grace Keeton was driving a 2013 maroon Ford Fusion eastbound on Illinois […]
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
advantagenews.com

Fatal crash in Macoupin County

A woman from Litchfield was killed Tuesday afternoon when her car struck the rear of a coach bus on Illinois Route 16 in Macoupin County. Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Grace Keeton was the driver and only person inside the vehicle when it hit the back of the bus that was stopped at County Line Road.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Fatal Accidents In Fayette & Macoupin Counties

A Patoka man was killed in a UTV accident Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police report 35 year old Ryan A. Tune, of Patoka, was traveling southbound on 600th Street at 400th Avenue in Fayette County in a Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Tuesday around 6:30 AM. Police report Tune struck a deer in the roadway, causing the UTV to leave the roadway.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Woman charged with cutting teen’s face

EDWARDSVILLE - A Granite City woman faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges regarding battery on a 15-year-old boy. Tonisha R. Rogers, 39, of Granite City, was charged May 31 with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies; and three counts of child endangerment, all Class A misdemeanors.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

1 killed in St. Louis County motorcycle crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – At least one person is dead following a Wednesday crash in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to News 4 they were called to a fatal crash on Jennings Station Road at Route 367 before 4:45 p.m. The crash reportedly involved a Jeep and motorcycle, with the motorcycle driver being pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Driver dies in Sunday motorcycle crash

An 18-year-old male from O’Fallon, Illinois died in a single vehicle crash Sunday in Jersey County. The driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, crashed a motorcycle on Illinois Route 100 southbound at the Brussels Ferry. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the driver lost control...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
898
Followers
228
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy