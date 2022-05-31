Omega Lamplighters, Inc. Big Bend chapter set for civil rights tour

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Omega Lamplighters are hitting the road once again for their annual civil rights tour.

Omega Lamplighters, Inc. is a mentorship group that aims to make a difference in the lives of young boys in the Big Bend community.

They tour Historically Black Colleges and Universities and historical sights each year to help broaden their worldview and expose them to new possibilities and opportunities.

Program director James Ezekiel says it also provides them a deeper understanding of their history.

"If you don't know your history, you are doomed to repeat it, so we want them to know their history and know that it's rich, know that it's powerful, so that it can propel them toward an even more powerful future," Ezekiel said.

This year, they'll visit Kentucky State and Alabama State universities, The Illinois childhood home of Fred Hampton, and the legacy museum.