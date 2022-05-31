ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portal A Signs With A3 Artists Agency

By Denise Petski
Deadline
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Portal A , the production company backed by Brent Montgomery and Jimmy Kimmel’s Wheelhouse, has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation across all verticals, including scripted, unscripted and podcast projects.

Portal A creates original series, feature films, podcasts and branded entertainment with a special focus on Gen Z and Millennial audiences.

“Portal A is a best-in-class company that is uniquely positioned at the intersection of traditional content and digital media, which is very synergistic with our company,” said A3 President Brian Cho. “We are incredibly excited about working with them and expanding their business together.”

Founded by partners Nate Houghteling, Zach Blume and Kai Hasson, Portal A’s recent originals include Snapchat’s award-winning scripted series Action Royale , the competition format Ultimate Home Championship for YouTube Originals, the SXSW premiere and GLAAD Award-winning feature documentary State of Pride, as well as the breakout true crime podcast Charges with Rex Chapman.

“A3 planted its flag in digital nearly 20 years ago, and they’re the perfect partner to meet this moment when a new wave of creators is breaking into long-form,” said Houghteling. “We’re looking forward to growing our originals output with A3 and alongside our partners at Wheelhouse.”

Portal A’s new docuseries Level Up with Stephen Curry , featuring the two-time NBA MVP, will debut on Snapchat this summer.

The company’s branded work includes longstanding partnerships with Google, Target, Universal Pictures, Clorox, Lenovo, YouTube, among others. It has been recognized as a top creative company by the Streamy Awards, Cynopsis Media Awards, the Digiday Awards, and others.

