Former Kansas basketball players to flock to next week’s Rock Chalk Roundball Classic

By Gary Bedore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

The 14th-annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic, an exhibition basketball game featuring up to 40 former University of Kansas players , will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 9 at Lawrence’s Free State High School.

Approximately 40 former KU players are expected to participate, including Cole Aldrich, Sherron Collins, Devon Dotson, Devonté Graham, Dedric Lawson, Brady Morningstar, Svi Mykhailiuk, Malik Newman, Greg Ostertag, Tyrel Reed, Wayne Selden and Tyshawn Taylor. Brett Ballard and Wayne Simien will coach the two teams.

Tickets can be purchased at 23rd Street Brewery in Lawrence as well as Johnny’s Tavern locations in Topeka, Prairie Village, Olathe and the Power & Light District in Kansas City.

In addition to the game, a VIP dinner will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, June 10 at Kansas’ Burge Union. A Roundbowl Classic bowling event in which fans will share the lanes with former KU basketball players is set for 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at Lawrence’s Royal Crest Lanes. Tickets for dinner and bowling are on sale at rockchalkroundballclassic.com .

Proceeds will benefit families of five area children battling pediatric cancer. According to Rock Chalk Roundball Classic founder Brian Hanni, the event has “raised more than $770,000, with 103 former Jayhawks contributing in one way or another throughout the years.”

