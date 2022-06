There were some tense moments at a South Coast high school, after a student received a text from a classmate with what appeared to be a picture of a gun. It happened Wednesday, at Oxnard High School. Police say a male and a female student got into an argument at the school's library. The two had dated. Investigators say a short time later, the male student sent the female student an image through social media of what appeared to be a gun, along with a threatening message towards another student.

OXNARD, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO