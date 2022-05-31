ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Letter to the Editor: Long Beach 5G tower could be in violation of CEQA

By 2UrbanGirls
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Long Beach’s Decision in favor of the AT&T Cell Tower Installation 25’ from Moira Hahn and Mark Hotchkiss’ house Violates the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The City failed to establish that this installation fits the requirements of a categorical exemption within the...

2urbangirls.com

Inglewood taps Former City Manager to explain $22 million deficit

INGLEWOOD – The Inglewood city council called up its former city manager to explain the City’s projected $22 million deficit that was presented during the FY 2021-2022 mid-year budget review May 24. The city attributes the deficit to capital improvement project carryovers. “I can’t wrap my head around...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Long Beach, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Voice of OC

Voters in Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Placentia, Stanton and West Anaheim Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. County supervisors are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, shaping decisions around law enforcement spending, mental health, homelessness and public health.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS News

California is rationing water amid its worst drought in 1,200 years

Southern California is imposing mandatory water cutbacks as the state tries to cope with the driest conditions it has faced in recorded history. Starting Wednesday, about 6 million people in parts of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties are limited to watering outdoor plants once a week — an unprecedented move for the region.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Appeals court panel upholds injunction blocking Gascón directives

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In a rebuke to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a state appeals court panel Thursday upheld a lower court’s injunction blocking his directives, ordering prosecutors not to pursue prior-strike allegations or sentencing enhancements. The ruling is the latest twist in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Controller Releases Hub Detailing Extent Of Homelessness Crisis

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin launched an online platform Wednesday detailing the extent of the city’s homelessness crisis and how the city’s efforts to address it are progressing. Galperin’s “Housing and Homelessness Hub” includes a map with data from the city and county’s most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Lawns, swimming pools, car washes: Know new water rules

Water restrictions are set to take effect on June 1 for people who live in many parts of Southern California. As the drought goes on, the Metropolitan Water District hopes that some of these changes will reduce water consumption by 20-30%, and maybe prevent a total ban on outdoor watering later in the summer.
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Councilman Kennedy Warned by State Watchdog Agency

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. According to the Fair Political Practices Commission’s (FPPC) online Transparency Portal, Councilman John Kennedy received a warning letter from the FPPC regarding violations for campaign contribution limits. By News Desk. The FPPC enforces the State’s Political Reform Act, which establishes California’s lobbying, campaign finance, and...
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Da Vinci Apartments developer wins round in court against law firm

A law firm that sued the developer of the downtown Da Vinci Apartments project — seeking compensation for damage to their offices from a fire that broke out in 2014 while the units were under construction at a site adjacent to where the lawyers worked — lost a round in court when a judge dismissed one claim in the firm’s lawsuit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Elephant Hill Has Become a ‘Secret’ Off-Road Area In El Sereno, But Residents Are Defending It At All Costs

There is an oasis in El Sereno called Elephant Hill. Home to rabbits, reptiles, owls, hawks, coyotes, and even a bobcat (I crossed paths with its round, fuzzy tail once), it has 360° views that take your eyes on a sensory ride from downtown to the mountains and Catalina Island on a clear day. From above, the hills form an elephant-like shape. Locals have long referred to it as “The Heavens,” a name derived from a locked gate at an entrance that folks referred to as “The Gates of Heaven.” Goats, cows, and chickens roamed the hill when the Lifur Dairy Farm stood below it on Harriman Avenue and Pullman Street. The dairy closed in the late 1940s, but an underground stream still flows inconspicuously beneath its 110 acres that awake at dawn to a symphony of roosters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Judge orders stop to California’s pesticide spraying program

A California judge has ordered a halt to a state-run program of spraying pesticides on public lands and some private property, saying officials failed to assess the potential health effects as required. Superior Court Judge James Arguelles ordered the Department of Food and Agriculture to suspend all spraying under the Statewide Plant Pest Prevention and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

LADWP Water Restrictions Begin Tomorrow. Here's What to Know

California residents are being asked to step up and do more when it comes to water conservation as the state runs dry. Starting Wednesday, June 1, new restrictions go into effect for millions of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers, including limiting outdoor watering. The effects of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Resnick: SchoolsFirst…It Pays to be a Board Member

SchoolsFirst would like its over one million members to believe their board members are elected…. “Our Board of Directors consists of 13 Member volunteers elected from and by the Membership…”. The problem with that statement is the membership hasn’t had an election for a board member in years according...
ORANGE, CA

