Creston man killed in Clarke County rollover accident

The drivers from a Saturday morning two vehicle crash in Jefferson have been identified. According to the Jefferson Police Department, officers, along with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County Ambulance responded to the crash at 10:19am on Highway 30, just east of Sparky’s One Stop gas station. The report states that April Hager was driving a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder and heading west on the highway. Her vehicle then struck the rear-end of a Case IH Tractor, driven by Edward Irbeck of Dedham.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO