Creston man killed in Clarke County rollover accident

One person has died following a motorcycle vs truck collision earlier this afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred at 2:52 pm on McKimber Street between Willetts Drive and 118th Place in Knoxville. Law enforcement and rescue personnel arrived on the scene and began providing emergency medical attention to the driver of the motorcycle. That individual was transported by ambulance to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Emergency department, and was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and possibly other agencies were all on scene.
