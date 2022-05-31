Chicago Bears: Teven Jenkins Working Hard to Impress the Team
Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins had his rookie season cut due to injury. Now he is ready to show the team he’s ready to help win games. One of the biggest disappointments of the Chicago Bears over the past decade or so has been the play of its offensive line....
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
The new leadership the Chicago Bears have is trying to retool the team for 2022 and beyond. While some moves might puzzle fans, others have come to fans as a welcome delight. However, the one thing Bears fans want the most is another NFC North crown. They are sick and...
The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
And on the fourth day of Organized Team Activities, disaster struck the Denver Broncos offense. It took but a single play — the opening play. Quarterback Russell Wilson floated a ball into the waiting arms of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who returned the interception for a would-be touchdown. The turnover was met with utter jubilation from Surtain and his defensive mates.
The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
When the teams meet on Dec. 11, more than 2,600 days — seven calendar years — will have elapsed since the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. And, if Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb gets his way, not a second longer. “It’s a revenge tour all year long,"...
The Green Bay Packers have a great young core of wide receivers. Their 2022 Draft Class includes wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both of these young players are expected to contribute almost immediately. However, without Davante Adams, the Packers’ current group of wide receivers have a combined two seasons in which they have a 1,000-yard season. That lone season belongs to Randall Cobb, who accomplished the feat in 2014. Allen Lazard set a career-high with 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins accomplished it in 2015. In other words, the Packers have a lot of unproven talent on their roster. If they want to add a potential number one wide receiver, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay could be an intriguing target.
Draymond Green gave new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham an extremely emotional and fitting tribute after the Michigan native was named the new head coach for one of the most storied franchises in all of the NBA. Ham is a former player who has been grinding through the league as an assistant coach for years. The Lakers will be his first head coaching opportunity.
The Green Bay Packers had quite the task ahead of them after the Davante Adams trade. Not only that, but they lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to free agency. To help makeup for the offense they lost, the Packers used three of their 11 draft picks on wide receivers. While Christian Watson, who was drafted in the second round is getting the most hype, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs is the one turning heads during OTA’s.
Back in early March new Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that he wanted the situation regarding star quarterback Deshaun Watson to "speed up a little bit." Watson didn't play during the 2021 NFL campaign following an offseason trade request while he was facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual misconduct and has since been dealt to the Cleveland Browns. Smith has repeatedly let it be known he's all-in on 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills serving as his starter for this fall.
Roquan Smith has established himself as a foundational piece on the Chicago Bears defense. And entering a contract year, he’s expected to get paid. Smith has emerged as one of the NFL’s best linebackers, and he’s coming off another impressive outing in 2021. Last season, Smith totaled 163 tackles (4th in NFL), 12 tackles-for-loss (4th among linebackers), 27 pass tackle stops (1st), had a 3.6 missed tackle percentage (2nd) and a 76.8 passer rating allowed (7th for LBs).
The Packers and Cardinals have both had off-seasons to remember in 2022. Both teams still expect to compete for a top playoff spot in their own right. Consequently, This Packers trade would give the Cardinals and immediate contributor, while Green Bay would get a weapon for a playoff push. Going into the 2022 season the Green Bay Packers still are’t too sure who their number one wide receiver will be. Receivers Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Romeo Doubs figure to be the top five.
For those hoping Dunand might somehow be the savior the Braves are desperately searching for, I would say that’s highly unlikely. The former Marlin does have some decent stats this season, though. In 20 AAA games, he’s recorded a .779 OPS, and in three major-league games, he’s collected three hits and a homer in 10 at-bats. However, his track record in the minors suggests this is nothing more than the Braves acquiring organizational depth.
LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players in the world and he has managed to pass his love for the sport down to his two sons. While many children of star basketball players tend to shy away from the sports their parents excelled in, it doesn't look like that will be a problem in the James family.
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Tuesday that second-year outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper will miss the remainder of the offseason program after undergoing finger surgery. “He had a little surgery there and he’ll be back for training camp," Hackett said following Day 4 of Organized Team Activities. Cooper...
From 2006 to 2020, the New Orleans Saints were led by one of the greatest quarterback-head coach combinations in NFL history. Drew Brees and Sean Payton spearheaded one of the most prolific offenses in league history and transformed the Saints into perennial contenders. The duo won nearly 64% of their games together (135 wins), won seven division titles, went to the playoffs nine times, and led the franchise to a victory in Super Bowl XLIV.
Barring a last-minute change, the Detroit Red Wings are slated to have three former draft selections become unrestricted free agents – including goaltender Jesper Eliasson, defenceman Alex Cotton and center Otto Kivenmaki. For all 32 franchises, the deadline to sign eligible draft prospects falls on Jun. 1, 2022. If...
Jay Ajayi was once considered one of the best young running backs in football, but his career fizzled out after he tore his ACL in 2018. The former Miami Dolphins star has been trying for years to collect an insurance policy related to the injury, and he finally succeeded. Ajayi’s...
