Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park

By MTN News
 2 days ago
An Ohio woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Memorial Day after approaching within ten feet of the animal.

A park news release said the 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio approached the bison as it walked near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful.

The bison gored the woman on the boardwalk and threw her ten feet into the air.

The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.

She was transported via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after park emergency medical providers responded to the scene.

Two other people were within 25 yards of the bison when the incident occurred, according to the release.

The release said no further details would be shared and the incident remains under investigation.

It is the first reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close and threatening a bison, with the bison goring the person in response.

Park officials noted Wednesday on social media that bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.

"They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans," the post reads in part.

YNP officials remind the public that wildlife in the park can be dangerous when approached.

Learn more about safety in Yellowstone National Park, including how to behave around wildlife at https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/safety.htm

#Yellowstone National Park#Bison#Goring#Puncture#Accident#Ynp
Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

