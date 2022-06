WEST LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local organization is hoping to combat the issue of fresh food access in West Louisville. New Roots is an organization that started with the idea that the right to fresh food is a basic human right. So, to provide fresh food to communities that lack ample access, the organization is providing pop-up style framers markets across West and Downtown Louisville.

