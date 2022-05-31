BD seeks public's help to find robbery suspect

DNA once put Sergio Venegas behind bars. It may do so again. Dubbed the “supermarket rapist,” Venegas was accused of terrorizing women in southwest Bakersfield grocery stores from 1988 to 1989 by former Kern County District Attorney Ed Jagels, according The Californian’s archives. Though Venegas was never charged with these incidents, then-Deputy District Attorney Lisa Green secured a conviction against Venegas in a 1989 rape case by relying on DNA. It is believed to be the first case in Kern County to use DNA.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO