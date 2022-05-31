BD seeks public's help to find robbery suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision involving a juvenile, according to a BPD news release. BPD officers Wednesday responded to a collision at 7:42 p.m. in the 5400 block of Seasons Drive and found a juvenile who was hit by a car and suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man as part of an attempted murder investigation after a stabbing Wednesday in the 1200 block of East 19th Street. BPD officers responded to a stabbing at 11 p.m. and attempted to contact Rodney Bagsby, 43, of Bakersfield, as he was leaving the scene in a vehicle, according to a BPD news release.
Santa Barbara police arrested a Tulare man during a law enforcement operation that prompted an alert to go out to the community on Wednesday.
A jail guard was arrested on suspicion of possessing and being under the influence of methamphetamine while on the job at a Southern California lockup, authorities said. The 42-year-old detentions deputy with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody Tuesday while on duty at the Lerdo Jail Complex near Bakersfield, sheriff’s officials said. […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man suspected of stabbing a person in East Bakersfield told officers that he'd rather die than go back to prison, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. This follows an investigation and pursuit by officers Wednesday around 11 p.m. when they found Rodney Bagsby, 43....
Originally published as a Kern County Sheriff’s Office Nixle post:. “The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crimes Investigations Unit has been investigating a series of diesel fuel thefts in the Shafter, Wasco, and Buttonwillow area. On May 26, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., during this investigation, and in conjunction with the Shafter Police Department, and North Area deputies, they arrested Donald Webb, 59, out of Shafter, and David Barnum, 32, out of Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying and finding a grand theft suspect from a Gosford Road business in early May. The incident happened May 5 at the Old Navy store in the 5200 block of Gosford Road. Police describe the suspect as...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in which police say his pickup collided with another vehicle pleaded not guilty to multiple charges Wednesday and was ordered held on $1 million bail. David Alvarez, 28, is charged in connection with Saturday night’s crash that killed Morgan Lafaye […]
Update (June 2) — The child was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the hospital. Officers responded to the scene around 7:42 p.m. Wednesday on the 5400 block of Seasons Drive. The investigation is ongoing. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 5-year-old was seriously injured after he fell out of a vehicle and got run […]
DNA once put Sergio Venegas behind bars. It may do so again. Dubbed the “supermarket rapist,” Venegas was accused of terrorizing women in southwest Bakersfield grocery stores from 1988 to 1989 by former Kern County District Attorney Ed Jagels, according The Californian’s archives. Though Venegas was never charged with these incidents, then-Deputy District Attorney Lisa Green secured a conviction against Venegas in a 1989 rape case by relying on DNA. It is believed to be the first case in Kern County to use DNA.
Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on suspicion of weapons and stolen vehicle charges, according to a KCSO news release. Jason Honeycutt, 47, of Rosamond, was arrested as the result of deputies' investigation into a report of stolen property at 8 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Astoria Avenue and 65th Street West.
PORTERVILLE – Last November a Tulare man mixed up a cocktail strong enough to get him convicted of felony use of a destructive device to damage or destroy property. On May 27, a South County Justice Center jury convicted Bruce Creamer, 63, for attempting to destroy a police vehicle. He was found guilty of felony use of a destructive device to damage or destroy property. Creamer’s sentencing is scheduled for June 23, where he faces up to seven years in state prison.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department placed several schools on lockdown while officers investigated claims of a firearm near the Pioneer School campus on Thursday. At approximately 11:43 a.m., the Delano Police Department School Resource Officer was notified by Pioneer School staff that a student reported seeing someone with a possible firearm near […]
55-Year-Old Dies in Traffic Accident on Belle Terrace. The crash happened at 8:45 p.m. along New Stine Road and Belle Terrace, according to initial reports. Furthermore, authorities responded after receiving a report about a man lying on the road. Officers arrived and found the man suffering from major injuries. Medics...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County detentions deputy was arrested after authorities say she was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and under the influence of the drug while at Lerdo Jail. Elizabeth Fernandez, a sheriff’s office employee for 21 years, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bringing meth into a jail facility and being […]
A Kern County Sheriff’s Office detentions deputy was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and being under the influence of narcotics while working at the Lerdo Jail Complex, KCSO Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Wednesday. Elizabeth Fernandez, a county employee for 21 years with 16 of those spent in...
