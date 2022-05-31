Great Falls businesses ready for a busy summer

Your local businesses are itching to open their doors after preparing for the upcoming busy summer season, and they’re hoping shoppers will come and see them.

“I think summer is kind of that sweet spot for retail,” said Klover store owner Kristina Remsen. “I’m definitely excited to get back into that time where people are out and about, school’s out, you know people are wanting to get out and shop and buy their summer essentials and all that kind of stuff so yeah, I think we’re going to have a busy summer.”

With Covid on the wayside and with the Canadian Border lessening restrictions on crossing the border, it is expected to be a busy summer for those local ‘mom and pop’ shops.

“We are so delighted to see the Canadian people coming back to great falls and to Montana I guess. We’ve had quite a few of them in over the holiday weekend. We do have quite a bit of tourism so we’re expecting quite a bit of that” added Inge Buchholz of Inge’s Fashion.

Shoppers can expect great discounts and full inventories from many stores that have managed to remain open throughout the pandemic. Kristina explained that it was difficult for many businesses, and she encourages everyone to come out this summer and support those shops that are still standing.

“I would encourage everybody to remember that we are still here. All of these businesses in Great Falls are still open, make sure you’re going through their doors and supporting them, and they’ll continue to support you and your needs as well.”

Inge added, “I have many customers say I am so happy you’re still here and please stay here. And I always tell them a little bit of a fun sentence and say I will be here until the last day on my earth.”



