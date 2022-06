Gas prices have hit record highs for two straight weeks while President Biden claims that the rise in prices is transitory toward a greener economy. Biden made the claim during a press conference in Japan, where he insisted that his administration's actions helped keep gas prices "from getting worse." He continued by saying the US and world are going through an "incredible transition" to green energy as the prices posted on gas station signs climb higher by the day.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO