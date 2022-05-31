Her Aunt Wanted Her To Give Her $600 Prom Dress To Her Cousin, But She Sold It Instead

A young woman went to her prom 4 years ago this June, and back then, her mom and dad paid for her prom dress.

Her prom dress cost $600, but she did pay her parents back in small increments and ended up being able to give them $600 in the end for it.

"This is just so everyone understands that I paid for the dress, it was tailored to my size as I was quite a bit overweight at the time," she explained.

Then, her little cousin became a senior in high school, and her aunt brought up the fact that her cousin was going to need a prom dress.

She informed her aunt that she was considering selling her own prom dress that she had worn, as it was simply hanging up in her closet in the years since she went to prom.

Her aunt asked if she would be willing to give away her prom dress to her cousin, but she declined to do that.

"I told her that between the cost of the dress and the cost of the tailor that fitted the dress I couldn't just give it to her," she said.

"But I was willing to give them a discount as I would like to get at least some of the money back. My aunt was furious I even considered charging them for it and hung up on me."

Her aunt felt that her cousin was entitled to her prom dress, but she really did need the money that she was hoping to get from selling her dress to someone.

She sent her cousin a text message after speaking to her aunt, and she wanted to hear about how her cousin felt about the whole prom dress incident.

Her cousin backed up her aunt's sentiments, and her cousin wanted her to fork over her dress for free.

She maintained that she wasn't going to give her cousin the dress, as it had cost her so much money in the first place.

"If they had asked me nicely to borrow it I may have asked for a small security deposit but they jumped right to demanding I hand it over and then being rude when I told them I couldn't hand it over for nothing," she added.

After speaking to her aunt and cousin, they basically dropped the topic for some time, and she turned around and listed her dress for sale on the internet.

A girl who happened to be related to a guy she went to high school with reached out to her and asked if she could buy it.

Since this girl's brother had been one of her close friends, she agreed to sell her the dress, but at a steep discount.

In the end, she parted with her prom dress for $250, and that's the exact price she was planning to offer to her aunt and cousin before things turned ugly and they demanded that she give them the dress.

Not long after she sold her prom dress to that grateful girl whose brother she knew, her aunt was on a video call with her and her parents, and she brought up the prom dress.

Her aunt casually said that she would like them to bring the dress over so she could take it to a tailor.

"I told her I didn't have the dress anymore and that I sold it," she continued. "She got really mad at me and asked why I did that when I knew she wanted it for my cousin."

"I told her she turned down my offer of a discounted price so I found someone who was willing to pay for it."

Her parents did back her up, and she later found out that her cousin's prom was canceled, so she was puzzled as to why her aunt was still demanding the dress.

She's still left wondering though if she was wrong to sell her prom dress to a stranger when her cousin really wanted her dress. Do you think so?

