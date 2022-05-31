1 DEAD, 1 RESCUED IN HAZARDOUS SURF

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- One hiker is dead another is rescued and lucky to be alive. It comes after hazardous surf swept the pair from Black Sands Beach near Shelter Cove.

The Shelter Cove Fire Department’s Ocean Rescue team springing into action on Sunday afternoon.

They found the victims trapped in 15 to 25 foot waves, it’s believed a sneaker wave swept the pair into the Pacific Ocean.

One of the men was rescued as he treaded water while the other was found unconscious and unfortunately later died despite the efforts of first responders.

“The second patient was found facedown, still attached to the hiking backpack. And our rescuers were able to disconnect the hiking backpack, retrieve that second patient and bring him back to the rescue boat again for a stable platform getting back at that point. The crew did everything they could to get the patient to the EMS resources. And the best resources were back at the Marina,” said Chief Nick Pape Chief for Shelter Cove Fire.

