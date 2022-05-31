ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville pushes back on ruling that would allow school vouchers

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
Metro government officials said they filed a petition in court to push back on a ruling that would allow for education savings accounts to exist.

Wednesday morning, Mayor John Cooper and other state government officials held a press conference at Warner Elementary to discuss Metro's petition for the Tennessee Supreme Court to review its voucher ruling.

Back in mid-May, the Tennessee Supreme Court said vouchers were legal, which would mean Davidson County students would become eligible.

Enacted in 2019, the legislature established a program for students to receive money directly for their education rather than a public school system to pay for private education. During a five-year period, up to 15,000 students could become eligible for these educated savings accounts in the Metro Nashville Public School system, Shelby County Schools and the Achievement School District.

"Great public schools require consistent prioritization because our kids’ future is our most critical investment,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said. “The state already provides Metro Nashville Public Schools far less funding per student than almost every other county in Tennessee, and now a state voucher program threatens to siphon off even more money away from improving public schools and into the hands of private schools. We hope the court will consider MNPS’ status as the public school system for both Nashville and Davidson County, and not allow the state to direct taxpayer money away from our schools without our consent."

Lower courts, including the Davidson County Chancery Court and the Tennessee Court of Appeals, previously ruled they weren't constitutional. That decision was appealed in 2021.

“Metro Nashville, through the Metro Council or its voters, has the legal right to say whether taxpayer funds should be spent on private schools,” said Wallace Dietz, director of law for Metro Nashville. “Our state constitution demands no less. We don’t believe the Court’s reasoning for allowing the state’s voucher program to proceed should apply to Nashville since we are a metropolitan government with a combined city and county school system."

WSMV

Local parents protest sports ban on charter schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local mother launched a petition Wednesday as parents come together to protest Metro Schools’ ban of charter school children from league sports. On May 12th, parents of Charter School students were outraged to learn from a memo sent out by school officials that their children were banned from playing competitive sports against public school children in the Metro area.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennesseans petition Gov. Bill Lee for gun reform

More than 70 Tennesseans, including several pastors, walked from Nashville’s Legislative Plaza to Gov. Bill Lee’s office on Wednesday to make a plea for gun reform. The rally comes in the wake of several high profile mass shootings, including last week’s slaughter of 19 elementary school children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in […] The post Tennesseans petition Gov. Bill Lee for gun reform appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

NAN Middle TN Chapter President Looks to the Future

NASHVILLE, TN — William D. Mason, Jr., president of The Middle Tennessee Chapter of the National Action Network (MTNAN) spoke about his Chapter’s mission, issues affecting the region and what they can do to inform, unite and empower residents. “The worst thing a person can feel is voiceless,”...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Construction Milestone for Tennessee's First Neighborhood Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is hosting a "topping out" ceremony on Friday to celebrate as the final steel beam is raised to the top of Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital in Murfreesboro. Located on Veterans Parkway off Interstate 840 in Murfreesboro's Westlawn community, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hospital is expected to open in early 2023.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Governor wants alternatives to homeless camping prohibition despite letting law take effect

Gov. Bill Lee declined to sign legislation outlawing camping on public property, a measure targeting the homeless population, saying he believes there’s a better solution for dealing with a complex problem. The governor acknowledges homelessness has been studied thoroughly, yet he maintains he wants to get involved in finding alternatives. “I want to bring together […] The post Governor wants alternatives to homeless camping prohibition despite letting law take effect appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Tennessee school voucher program stalls again

Considering the opposition to school vouchers within the educational community, it seemed all but a miracle in 2019 when the Tennessee General Assembly approved giving families in the worst school districts in the state public tax dollars for private school tuition. But even before Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill,...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Growing Exceptionally Fast, Unemployment Low and Schools are Good

The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce and Rutherford Works report that Rutherford County is currently one of the hottest places to do business and one of the fastest-growing counties in the United States. The Chamber wrote in their email newsletter, “Our Economic Development team works to attract new companies, retain existing industries and help established businesses grow.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Meharry Not Consulted about Possible Nashville General Move

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Officials from Meharry Medical College say Meharry was not consulted nor aware of Nashville General Hospital’s plan preliminary plans for a potential future MetroCenter hospital. Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E. K. Hildreth released the following statement Wednesday:. My Fellow Meharrians,. You may have...
NASHVILLE, TN
