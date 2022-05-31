ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Whitters Is Officially Sending “Everything She Ain’t” To Country Radio As First Single From ‘Raised’

By Casey Young
 2 days ago
This song is a JAM.

Hailey Whitters is officially sending “Everything She Ain’t” to country radio as the very first single from her recent third studio album, Raised.

The record already one of my favorites for the whole year, and this song is easily one of the best from the album. It has such a ’90s throwback sound, and her sassy delivery and funny lyrics are impossible not to love.

I mean, seriously… you cannot be in a bad mood when this song comes on.

A co-write with Bryan Simpson and Ryan Tyndell, Hailey says the inspiration for the song and video came from her real life experiences growing up in Iowa:

“I love the girl-next-door nature of it and it’s quirky language. The music video was directed by Harper Smith and was inspired by my old high school ‘Cow Pie High’… the city kids called it that because it was the school that all the country farm kids went to.

I actually was the homecoming queen my senior year so Harper and I thought it would be fun to muse on that for this video.”

It will impact next month on June 27th:

“New Hailey Whitters single is ‘Everything She Ain’t.’ Impacts country radio on June 27th.”

This track has some serious #1 potential… don’t be one bit surprised to see it sitting at the top of the charts in the next several months.

“Everything She Ain’t”

