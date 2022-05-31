ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oro Valley, AZ

Suspicious man approaches young children

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2J05_0fwJAbmg00

The Oro Valley Police Department has received a report of a suspicious man approaching young children while playing outside.

Two 7-year-old boys were riding bicycles ahead of their parents when they were approached by a white man walking his dog.

Officers say the man asked these boys if they wanted to go home with him.

They refused and the man left.

This man was described as a white male in his 70s, 5’10”, 160lbs, with white hair, walking a medium-sized white and brown, fluffy dog.

This is the second stranger danger incident within one week.

Officers are investigating whether or not it's the same man for the two incidents.

OVPD advises parents to talk to their children about stranger danger and how to stay safe.

Anyone with information, call 911.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Home Broken Into While She's In Rehab, Thieves Stole A Washer, Dryer & Furniture

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton was robbed while she was in rehab, The Sun reported. "The burglary happened shortly after the Slaton sisters moved out," Deputy Starkey told the outlet about the Kentucky home. "The burglar[s] must have seen the home was unoccupied and broke in."The suspects "kicked in the back door and stole [Tammy's] washer and dryer, as well as some furniture."The reality star's neighbor was also robbed, and their sink was stolen. Slaton's sister Amy "found the break-in when she went to check up on her old home," a source told the publication. "Amy sent photos to Tammy....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nogales, AZ
State
Arizona State
Oro Valley, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Oro Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Hair#Police#Ovpd#Kgun 9
NBC News

7 wounded in Vegas biker gangs freeway shooting, police say

Rival motorcycle gangs were involved in a metro Las Vegas freeway shooting over the weekend that injured seven people and authorities arrested three suspects, police said Monday. Sunday’s shooting on the freeway involved people associated with the Hells Angels and the Vagos gangs, police in the Las Vegas suburb of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Chicago Homeless Man Who Was Featured in Documentary in Grave Condition After Man Allegedly Sets Him on Fire

A homeless man who was allegedly set on fire by a stranger in the middle of the night is not expected to survive, authorities say. Citing court documents, CBS News reports 75-year-old Joseph Kromelis _ who is known in the Chicago area as the "Walking Man" for his tendency to walk the city, regardless of the weather — was sleeping on a sidewalk, when 27-year-old Joseph Guardia allegedly doused him in lighter fluid and set him on fire a little before 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Ten teenagers guilty of murdering 18-year-old walking home from funfair

Ten teenagers have been found guilty of murder after fatally attacking an 18-year-old as he walked home from a funfair.A court heard how Jack Woodley was “surrounded and isolated” by a gang of youths who chased him down an alleyway by a pub in Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland.He was punched, kicked, stamped on, and stabbed with a 25cm long “Rambo-style” knife during the attack on October 16 last year, jurors were told.The 10 male defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had all been charged with murder, with an alternative count of manslaughter.One of the teenagers had already pleaded guilty to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

People warned not to approach man missing from High Wycombe

People have been warned not to approach a man who has gone missing from his home in Buckinghamshire. Philip Wlodarczyk was last seen on Monday in Slough. However, the 72-year-old from High Wycombe is believed to have travelled to Amersham in Buckinghamshire and Maidenhead in Berkshire. Thames Valley Police issued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Kentucky doctor accused of plotting to have ex killed in delivery of 'Christmas flowers' after custody battle

She took care of kids for a living, until federal prosecutors allege she tried to pay a stranger $7,000 to take care of her former husband -- for good. A Kentucky pediatrician was remanded without bail Thursday after the Justice Department accused her of plotting to have her ex-husband killed in an alleged murder-for-hire that involved nurses in her office, a former nanny and an undercover operative.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy