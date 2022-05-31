ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Mater Dei High School closed for the week due to a credible threat

By Editor
newsantaana.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA credible threat has compelled the administration at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana to close their campus this week through Friday. The closure will occur during the last week of campus...

newsantaana.com

Comments / 0

