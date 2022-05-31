Mater Dei High School closed for the week due to a credible threat

On Wednesday, the Lake Elsinore Unified School District rescheduled the graduation ceremony for three schools because of a security concern. The graduation for Valley Adult School, Ortega High School and Keith McCarthy Academy was originally scheduled for June 1. School district officials said the move was "out of an abundance of caution.""Safety is our number one priority," officials said in a statement. "We will heighten our school security through this situation. It is important we remind all students that if they see something to say something."School District officials were working closely with Riverside County Sheriff's Department on how to move forward.

