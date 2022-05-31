VIDEO: Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. certainly can’t hide with latest $175,000 car purchase

I’ve talked a lot about how it’s way too early to worry about the Braves. Is being 10 games back in the division as the calendar turns to June ideal? Absolutely not. Will it be extremely difficult to catch up to the Mets? Yes. But is it possible? Very much so, and the Braves can also make it into the postseason by nabbing one of the Wild Card spots, which are well within their reach.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO