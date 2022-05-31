ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

VIDEO: Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. certainly can’t hide with latest $175,000 car purchase

By Angelo Guinhawa
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The idea for the design of the car came from the business partner of Acuna, Nick Drbal, who wanted people to be...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Brian Snitker comments on Ronald Acuña’s recent injury

Acuña played in the field yesterday, which is made of turf in Arizona. Originally, the plan was for him to DH only in this series. But because of poor outfield play, Snitker went back on his words and chose to stick Acuña in the outfield. Unfortunately, it appears...
MLB
Yardbarker

Three aspects of the Braves that have gotten significantly worse this season

I’ve talked a lot about how it’s way too early to worry about the Braves. Is being 10 games back in the division as the calendar turns to June ideal? Absolutely not. Will it be extremely difficult to catch up to the Mets? Yes. But is it possible? Very much so, and the Braves can also make it into the postseason by nabbing one of the Wild Card spots, which are well within their reach.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts doesn’t hold back after Walker Buehler, Craig Kimbrel stumble vs. Pirates

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped a ball game on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates by a final score of 6-5. The Pirates upset the odds in Los Angeles and defeated one of the best teams in baseball. Walker Buehler served up a pair of early home runs before Los Angeles came back and took the lead. The Dodgers then summoned closer Craig Kimbrel who promptly blew the save. Manager Dave Roberts did not hold back on Buehler or Kimbrel after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Braves claim Marlins infielder off waivers, move Manny Piña to the 60-day IL

For those hoping Dunand might somehow be the savior the Braves are desperately searching for, I would say that’s highly unlikely. The former Marlin does have some decent stats this season, though. In 20 AAA games, he’s recorded a .779 OPS, and in three major-league games, he’s collected three hits and a homer in 10 at-bats. However, his track record in the minors suggests this is nothing more than the Braves acquiring organizational depth.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Cars
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Atlanta, GA
FanSided

Braves: 3 trade deadline targets to avoid

Even though the Atlanta Braves currently have a losing record, they look to be active at the trade deadline once again. At the time of this writing, the Atlanta Braves are 9.5 games behind the Mets. However, they are just 4 games behind the Wild Card with obvious holes that can be filled via trade.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Vehicles#Baseball#Sports#Tmz
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Makes 'Worst Call Of The Season'

During this Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt made arguably the worst call of the 2022 season. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Wendelstedt called Tigers catcher Eric Haase out on strikes. However, the 3-2 pitch wasn't anywhere close to the strike zone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tommy Pham calls Mike Trout 'the worst commissioner in fantasy sports' after Joc Pederson slap controversy

The most public and weird fantasy football controversy in sports has gotten even weirder. A reminder: San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and his Cincinnati Reds counterpart Tommy Pham had a confrontation last Friday that led to Pham slapping Pederson. It turned out it was over some controversy in their fantasy football league — not a typo, this actually happened — and it’s led to Pham getting suspended and Pederson bring the receipts and a GIF that Pederson shared that mocked the San Diego Padres.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

William Contreras out of Atlanta's Thursday lineup against Rockies

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Contreras will rest after Travis d'Arnaud was announced as Thursday's starting catcher for Ian Anderson. Per Baseball Savant on 44 batted balls this season, Contreras has produced a 18.2% barrel rate and a .418 expected...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Cars
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb on Aaron Judge’s reaction to Tim Anderson saga

New York Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson was suspended one game after some controversial comments he made in the direction of Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. After reportedly calling Anderson “Jackie” in reference to Jackie Robinson, Donaldson’s comments sparked significant blowback from the White Sox as well as fans across the league. Donaldson’s own teammates even admitted his comments were out of line, including Aaron Judge. In response to Judge’s comments, the veteran third baseman addmited he was a bit disappointed that the organization didn’t have his back over the situation.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves need to find a way for William Contreras to play every day

The best story of the Braves season thus far — hands down — has been William Contreras. Many people had already written him off after a poor major league stint last season, but Atlanta knew they had something special, which is probably why they were more willing to part ways with top prospect Shea Langeliers for Matt Olson in the offseason.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves vs. Diamondbacks prediction and odds for Wednesday, June 1: Bumgarner's struggles give Braves edge

The Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks wrap up a three-game series Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET with a doozy of a pitching matchup. Kyle Wright will take on Madison Bumgarner as both squads try to keep rising in the National League standings. A former first-round pick, Wright is putting together a splendid season and showcasing the ability that made him the fifth overall selection in the 2017 MLB Draft. He has a 2.68 ERA to pair with a 4-3 record and has given up more than three runs just once this year.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
166K+
Followers
94K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy