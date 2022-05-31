ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Forever Wild Trail to close due to Alabama State Games

By Robert Smith
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A local trail will be closed due to a huge sporting event in...

Alabama State Games set to bring in crowds to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Events for the Alabama State Games are about to commence and the Wiregrass is prepared for what the event brings. 2022 will the 39th year that the Alabama Sports Festival Foundation, or ASF, has held the Alabama State Games. The games are a way for...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama State Games to kick off soon in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — While we are a little over a week away from the Alabama State Games opening ceremony, some events are set to kick off this weekend. Golf starts Friday, June 3. Pickleball and biking begin on Saturday, June 4. Registration for select sports is still open...
DOTHAN, AL
15 most popular specialty license plates in Alabama

Appreciate Alabama birds? There’s a license plate for you. Member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority? Kappa Alpha Psi? Zeta Phi Beta? There’s a license plate for you. Want to support U.S. troops or thank a lineman? Like yoga or just want to show you’re a friend of the coal mining industry? There are license plates for you.
ALABAMA STATE
Why is Alabama’s Coosa River endangered, and what can you do to save it?

Last April—for the third time in a little over two decades—national river conservation organization American Rivers placed the Coosa River on its most endangered rivers list. That is no small feat. Joining the Coosa this year on the list are some of America’s most majestic and recognizable rivers—including...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama proposes change to SEC transfer rules; will it pass?

The SEC is considering a change to its transfer rules this week at its annual spring meetings in Destin, Florida that would allow players greater freedom to move to another school within the conference. The change, which was proposed by the University of Alabama, would push the SEC’s intra-conference transfer...
DESTIN, FL
Kickoff times, TV schedules announced for start of season for Alabama, Auburn

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers have released kickoff times and broadcast stations for the first three games of the season. The Tide’s season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network. The following week on Sept. 10 the Tide will travel for a matchup with Texas in Austin with kickoff slated for 11 a.m. and will air on FOX.
New Pike coach Hugh Fountain discusses return to Troy

Pike Liberal Arts announced the hiring of new athletic director and head football coach Hugh Fountain earlier this week and Fountain released his first comments about the move on Wednesday. After 34 years in the coaching profession, including 16 with Charles Henderson High School, the Troy University graduate has made...
TROY, AL
Birmingham Stallions clinch playoff spot, become first in USFL to beat every team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions once again added another check to the win column after defeating the Pittsburgh Maulers Sunday, 26-16. Winning for Birmingham (7-0) this season has almost become routine as they remained the only undefeated team in the USFL. But Sunday’s win provided a little added excitement to the weekend regimen.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hey, NCAA: It’s Unfair Oklahoma Softball Gets Home Field Advantage Every WCWS

I’ve got a bone to pick with the NCAA, and it lies in Oklahoma City. That’s where the Women’s College World Series is played every year in USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, and quite frankly it simply isn’t fair. It isn’t fair that the Oklahoma Sooners — who, by the way have been one of the greatest teams of all time this year — get to waltz some 30 minutes up the road into what’s essentially become OU’s second softball stadium to play in front of a home crowd every year. They’ll do that once again this year when the tournament opens play on Thursday.
NORMAN, OK
Alabama Football: Toughest Regular Season Games of 2022

Alabama football is gearing up for its 2022 revenge tour, and it will have plenty of obstacles to overcome along the way. Few Alabama football fans would disagree that this is a championship-or-bust season, but national championships don’t come easy. The Crimson Tide’s closest competition in the current landscape...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama gets $5 million federal grant for 120 miles of railway

An important 120-mile stretch of Alabama railway will be getting improvements, thanks to a $5 million federal grant. This morning the Federal Railroad Administration announced the grant from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program. Nationally, the CRISI program is awarding $368 million to 46 projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia.
ALABAMA STATE
Town Creek Park’s $3.9 million inclusive playground opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Town Creek Park’s Inclusive Playground in Auburn opened to the delighted squeals of children and families on Wednesday. News 3’s met with Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and families enjoying a carefree summer day at the brand new 3.9 million dollar park. “This is one of the happiest days in Auburn history […]

