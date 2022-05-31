2 North Carolina Cities Rank As Best For Starter Homes

Multiple residents of a South Carolina city say that they saw a sizeable plane flying low over their community, but their description of the aircraft doesn't match anything known to be in the air at the time. According to a local media report, the mysterious case occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the city of Landrum when four different people spotted the large white aircraft that they all described as resembling a large cargo plane. What made the witnesses take notice was how low the airplane was flying, with one observer marveling that "it was 200 feet high," which gave rise to speculation that perhaps it was performing an emergency landing at a nearby airport. However, an attempt to identify the aircraft have sparked something of a strange mystery.

LANDRUM, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO